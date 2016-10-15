Professional development (Oct. 15, 2016)
O'Shaughnessy completes WEX Health program
WEX Health, a WEX Company and an health care financial technology platform provider, recently announced 10 graduates of its WEX Health Sales and Marketing Genius program. On Oct. 11, Kenzie O'Shaughnessy of Discovery Benefits was one of 10 people to graduate from the program's latest class.
The program is designed to recognize ongoing professional development by marketing and sales professionals in the WEX Health Partner base. Through a variety of activities and tasks, including webinars and in-class trainings, it focuses on building marketing and sales leadership skills through dialogue and interaction with industry experts and thought leaders. Program members earn graduation distinction and recognition after completing criteria.