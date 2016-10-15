Honors and officers (Oct. 15, 2016)

Buhr, a family practice physician for more than 40 years, has served in Chicago, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Africa, Liberia and Cameroon. In Valley City, N.D., he serves as county health officer/medical director, coroner and primary physician at the Open Door Center.

Bye is president and CEO at Dotson Iron Castings in Mankato, Minn. In 2014, she initiated a special interest group within the American Foundry Society that mentors and coaches women in the industry and is the first woman to serve on the society's executive committee.

Feste has contributed to the field of international relations through her work in conflict resolution, terrorism and U.S. military intervention. A professor at the Josef Korbel School of International Studies, University of Denver, she has published six books, was twice a Fulbright Scholar and held visiting professorships in China, Germany and Turkey. She's on the advisory board for the Oslo Center for Peace and Human Rights and active in Forward Global Women.

Horazdovsky, president and CEO of the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, is leader of the nation's largest nonprofit provider of long-term care, housing and senior services. He also serves as a board member of a health care technology company and a national affordable housing trust company.

Chosen by the National Alumni Board, the Alumni Achievement Award is given to alumni who have exemplified the ideals of Concordia College through outstanding service and leadership in their profession, community and church.

Hambrick joins Dakota CDC board

Jim Hambrick has been named to the Dakota Certified Development Center board of directors, representing the lending sector.

Hambrick has worked in the banking industry for more than 28 years. He has been involved with a number of local community nonprofit organizations, including the Red Cross, United Way and Fraser Ltd. He serves on the board of directors for the North Dakota State University Team Makers and NDSU Alumni Association.

Berg named 2016 Sugar Man of the Year

David Berg, retired president and CEO of American Crystal Sugar Co., has been named the "Sugar Man of the Year — 2016" by B.W. Dyer, a 114-year old brokerage company in sweeteners and other foods. Berg will be presented with the Dyer Memorial Award at a ceremony in New York in December.

During Berg's tenure at American Crystal, he worked with other segments of the domestic sugar industry in passage of multiple farm bills, and was also instrumental in the industry's case against Mexico for illegal trade practices in sugar.

NDSU research park names board members

The NDSU Research and Technology Park recognizes retiring board member Larry Ellingson and welcomes four new board members.

Ellingson graduated from North Dakota State University with a pharmacy degree and has been honored several times for his achievements and involvement at Eli Lilly and Co. and on the national diabetes stage. He was the first and only non-scientist to receive both the President's Award and the Lilly Research Award for his contributions to diabetes research. Eli Lilly created the Ellingson Legacy Award in 2001 to honor those who provide outstanding customer service. Ellingson served the greater diabetes research community as the chair of the board of the American Diabetes Association and received the ADA's highest honor, the Charles H. Best Award, for outstanding service to the cause of diabetes research in 2005. He has also served as an adviser to NDSU's pharmacy school and as an NDSU trustee.

Also joining the board are:

• Jim Albrecht, president and business development manager of Wahpeton-based ComDel Innovation

• Miguel Danielson, founder and managing partner of Danielson Legal, Fargo

• Dave Ekman, entrepreneur and former CIO of Multiband

• Shane Waslaski, president, CEO and board member at Intelligent InSites

Buettner-Schmidt honored by nursing academy

Kelly Buettner-Schmidt, associate professor in the North Dakota State University School of Nursing, has been selected as a nurse leader by the American Academy of Nursing in its 2016 class of academy fellows. Buettner-Schmidt and other inductees will be honored at the academy's annual policy conference Oct. 20-22 in Washington, D.C.

Buettner-Schmidt was selected for contributions to nursing and health care and is the only inductee from North Dakota into the academy for 2016. Her research has been published in the several nursing journals, as well as U.S. News and World Report and WebMD.com.