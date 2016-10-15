Hires and promotions (Oct. 15, 2016)

Kearns hired at Labor Masters

Dawn Kearns joined Labor Masters as senior staffing coordinator. She previously worked for 27 years as a senior staffing specialist for Manpower in Fargo. Kearns studied business at North Dakota State University.

Discovery Benefits hires 12, promotes 1

Due to growth, Discovery Benefits has hired 12 new employees. Alyssa Brown was hired as an operations specialist. Haily Johnson and Hayden Kirby started as account specialists. Erin Doschadis, Mary Bauer and Jayne Rogerson were hired as account managers. Dave Brunsvold started as a solution architect. Anthony Hjelmberg, Crystal Smith, Jeffrey Toso, Sharon Solberg and Tina Leslie were hired as participant services specialists.

Will Krumwiede was promoted to channel success manager; he was previously a participant services operations analyst.

Trandem hired at Travel Incorporated of Moorhead

Becky Trandem was hired at Travel Incorporated of Moorhead. She specializes in destination weddings, family travel, Alaska cruises and tours.

Downs joins Edgewood Management Group

Zachary Downs has joined Edgewood Management Group as its fifth Edgewood Senior Living Executive Director in Training Program candidate. He will be based out of Edgewood Senior Living community in Brainerd, Minn.

Downs earned a degree in health care administration with an emphasis in hospital administration and long-term care administration from Concordia College.

Hanson Haman joins Park Co. Realtors

Kim Hanson Haman has joined Park Co. Realtors as a Realtor specializing in residential real estate.

Hanson Haman is a native of Munich, N.D., and has worked as an analyst in the wind energy business for the past 10 years. She is licensed in North Dakota and Minnesota and is a member of the National Association of Realtors.

Nyberg hired at Western State Bank

Molly Nyberg recently joined Western State Bank as a customer service representative. She will process customer teller transactions, assist the retail banking department and provide customer service.

Nyberg has customer service experience from previous employment at Maurices, CCRI and J.C. Chumley's in the Fargo-Moorhead area. She attends Minnesota State University Moorhead, pursuing a degree in mathematics, and earned her associate degree at Alexandria (Minn.) Technical College.

American Crystal Sugar Co. hires El-Wailli

Tim El-Wailli joined American Crystal Sugar Co. on Sept. 6 as the safety specialist based out of the Drayton, N.D., factory.

El-Wailli earned an associate degree in emergency management from Hennepin Technical College. He also obtained his fire science certificate and was a firefighter from 1998-2013. He most recently was the safety coordinator at the US Bank Stadium. He has also been operating his own business, TECG Consulting Company, since 2011.

Tatro joins Nokken Chiropractic Clinic

Victoria L. Tatro has joined the Nokken Chiropractic Clinic. She has been a licensed chiropractor in Minnesota since 2011 and in North Dakota since 2015, specializing in treating athletes.

Tatro graduated from Northwestern Health Sciences University in 2010 and had her own practice in Perham, Minn., for three years and completed a year of an associate-ship in Grand Forks. She earned a bachelor of science degree and coaching endorsement from Briar Cliff University and a chiropractic doctorate from Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, Minn. She is a nationally certified emergency medical technician.

Gate City Bank hires Sean Sullivan

Sean Sullivan has been hired as the office manager for Gate City Bank at the bank's Fergus Falls, Minn., office.

A native of Moorhead, Sullivan graduated from University of Sioux Falls with a business management degree. Sullivan comes to Gate City Bank with more than 20 years of experience in various leadership positions within financial services and sales industries.

Eide Bailly adds to technology consulting team

Brittany Wendler has joined regional certified public accounting and business advisory firm Eide Bailly as a technology business adviser for platform and advisory services.

Wendler has seven years of experience in the retail industry focused on inventory management and process improvement. She earned her bachelor of science degree in apparel and textiles with a business administration and communications focus from North Dakota State University.

Ohnstad Twichell Law hires five associate attorneys

The law firm of Ohnstad Twichell, P.C., has hired Calley B. Campbell, Lukas W. Croaker, Alexander Bo Gruchala, Stephen R. Hanson II and J.R. Strom as associate attorneys.

Campbell graduated from the University of Oklahoma with distinction in 2012. She recently graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. During her final year of law school, she attended the University of North Dakota School of Law as a visiting student. Campbell will be concentrating her practice in the area of general litigation. She is licensed in North Dakota.

Croaker graduated from North Dakota State University with a major in political science and a minor in criminal justice and then attended the UND School of Law where he graduated in 2016. He was selected as an extern for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of North Dakota and as a legal intern for the North Dakota Legislature during the 64th Legislative Assembly. He focuses primarily in municipal law in the West Fargo office and is licensed in North Dakota.

Gruchala joined the company in October 2015 as a law clerk. He graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts in history from UND. He then went on to law school at UND, graduating cum laude in 2013. He was admitted to the North Dakota Bar in September. He will work primarily in the real estate department but will also maintain a general practice.

Hanson graduated magna cum laude from Concordia College with a degree in political science. He earned his law degree, summa cum laude, from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul. After graduating from law school, Stephen served as a judicial law clerk to three judges of the Minnesota Court of Appeals. He joined Ohnstad Twichell in September and concentrates his practice in the area of litigation. He is licensed in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Strom joined Ohnstad Twichell in August as an associate attorney working out of the Hillsboro office. His areas of practice include estate planning, probate, real estate, corporate and municipal law. He is licensed in North Dakota. He graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in psychology from UND. He then attended law school at UND, where he graduated magna cum laude in May. During law school, he served as editor-in-chief of the North Dakota Law Review.

Sanford Health hires three new providers

Three new providers have recently joined the Sanford Health Fargo-Moorhead team. Dr. Qasim Durrani joined Sanford Medical Center Broadway, while nurse practitioner Laura Rear is located at Sanford Southpointe Clinic and nurse practitioner Biye Tambang joined the Sanford Moorhead Clinic.

Durrani received his medical degree from Khyber Medical College in Pakistan. He completed his residency in internal medicine at George Washington University Hospital. He completed a fellowship in critical care at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J. He is board certified in internal medicine and critical care by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is also certified in neuro-critical care by the United Council for neurologic subspecialties. He specializes in neuro-critical care.

Rear received her graduate degree from the University of Mary in Bismarck. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners—Family. She specializes in family medicine, and she is accepting new patients.

Tambang received her graduate degree from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners—Adult Gerontology. She specializes in internal medicine and is accepting new patients.

McCorison joins FM Community Theatre

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre hired Anna Carol McCorison as its interim artistic director.

A Minneapolis native who currently resides in New York City, McCorison received her bachelor of arts in theater performance, directing and dance from Minnesota State University Moorhead and her master of fine arts in acting from the University of Central Florida. She is one of 75 in the country who are certified teachers of the Michael Chekhov Acting Technique and she holds director and choreographer credits in more than 30 productions.

McCorison has served as the director of communications and theater at DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis, as the associate artistic director of Triple Threat Training at the Ordway Center for Performing Arts in St. Paul, and as a teaching artist for companies including the Minneapolis Children's Theatre Company, the Orlando Repertory Theatre and the Orlando Shakespeare Theater.

Gravely named to Bethany post

Diane Gravely has accepted the position of director of nursing for Bethany Housing and Assisted Living. Gravely earned an associate degree in nursing from Rasmussen College in Moorhead and a bachelor's degree in sociology/philosophy from Minot State University. Prior to joining Bethany in 2006 as a certified medication aide, she was a flight attendant for Independent Air.

Sundog hires Reddy and Fischer

Sundog Inc. has hired Vijay Reddy and Jeremiah Fischer.

Reddy joins Sundog as an associate software engineer in the Fargo office. Prior to coming to Sundog, he held an internship position at Open Access Technology International in Minneapolis. Reddy recently graduated from North Dakota State University with a master's degree in computer science.

Fischer joins Sundog as a software engineer in the Fargo office. Prior to Sundog, he was an application developer at NetWork Center. Fischer earned an associate degree in computer programming from Rasmussen College in 2012.

Maier joins Severson, Wogsland and Liebl

Jesse Maier has joined Severson, Wogsland and Liebl as an associate attorney. His primary areas of practice are estate planning, probate, business transactions and real estate.

Maier earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from North Dakota State University. He earned a law degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law and he previously served as judicial law clerk for the East Central Judicial District in Fargo.

Dakota Plains Realty adds six agents

Kirk Carlson, Harry Bosch, Jack Slama, Bill Conmy, Melissa Westby and Scott Hildre have joined Dakota Plains Realty in Fargo. All are licensed real estate agents in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Carlson has four years, Conmy has one year, Westby has one-and-a-half years and Bosch has 17 years of residential real estate experience

Slama has five years of residential real estate experience. He spent 35 years in pharmacy and owned Metro Drug for 25 years.

Hildre is a commercial real estate agent with more than 18 years of real estate experience.