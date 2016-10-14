Search
    Fargo airport boardings down 5 percent in September

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 7:33 a.m.
    Hector International Airport in north Fargo. Forum file photo

    FARGO—Boardings at Fargo's Hector International Airport and at several airports across North Dakota were down last month.

    The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission's September monthly boardings report showed decreased activity compared to a year ago at five of the state's eight commercial service airports.

    Fargo recorded 29,418 boardings last month, a decrease of about 5.5 percent compared to September 2015.

    The biggest percentage decrease in the state was posted in Dickinson, which saw a 60.5 percent decline from a year ago with 1,383 boardings last month compared to 3,498 in September 2015.

    Minot, Williston and Grand Forks also recorded fewer boardings for the month.

    Jamestown posted the biggest gain for the month, growing from 589 boardings to 930 last month for a 57.9 percent increase. Devils Lake and Bismarck also posted upticks for the month.

    The state's year-to-date boarding figures also show drops at five airports and gains in Bismarck, Devils Lake and Minot.

    Fargo has recorded 292,738 boardings through September this year, down 11.9 percent from the 332,243 recorded by this time last year.

    Ryan Johnson

    After four years of covering news for the Grand Forks Herald and The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, Ryan Johnson has been a features and business reporter for The Forum since 2013.

