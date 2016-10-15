Business digest (Oct. 15, 2016)

Discovery Benefits has made Business Insurance's list every year since 2010, an accomplishment the company's president John Biwer attributes to its people-first culture.

Discovery Benefits is a third-party administrator of employee benefits. For more information on the award, visit www.businessinsurance.com.

Moorhead Soroptimist offers training grants

Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards for Women.

Moorhead Soroptimist International club seeks undergraduate students who live in Minnesota and/or attend a Minnesota school.

Applications and reference forms are available at www.soroptimist-moorhead.org. Click on programs/awards and then on the Live Your Dream award. Deadline for application and references is Nov. 15.

Soroptimist International of Moorhead will provide three grants this year. The first place recipient will receive $1,000 and advance to the North Central Region level, where one woman is awarded a $5,000 grant. Second and third place winners receive a $750 grant.

Recipients can use the Live Your Dream award to offset any cost associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training.

Edward Jones wins website award

Industry professionals have ranked the Edward Jones website as the best in financial services in terms of ease of navigation, straightforward design and available options for users. The company employs 25 financial advisers in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Judges scored each website across seven categories including design, innovation and technology. The Edward Jones website scored 67.5 out of a possible 70 points and surpassed the financial services industry average of 50 points, scoring perfect scores for both content and ease of use.

Innovation value topic of MSUM workshop

Minnesota State University Moorhead will host a workshop on "Innovation Value" from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in the university's Center for Business 111. The workshop will train participants on practical methods of preparing and engaging organizations for innovation success and demonstrate how to measure and manage to achieve results. Participants will learn about the Architect, Execute and Optimize framework in this session.

Workshop cost is $100, with 7 CPE hours optional for professional development. Purchase tickets online by Oct. 25 at tickets.mnstate.edu.

Workshop leader is Patrick Stroh, a 1992 MSUM accounting graduate and president of Mercury Business Advisors, a management advisory service. He's also the author of "Business Strategy: Plan, Execute, Win!" and "Advancing Innovation: Galvanizing, Enabling and Measuring for Innovation Value."

ND lenders recognized for small business loans

Eight North Dakota lenders have been selected for the 2016 Director's Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration North Dakota District Office.

Receiving the award are Dakota Certified Development Corp., U.S. Bank, Capital Credit Union, Choice Financial, VISIONBank, Starion Financial, Town and Country Credit Union and Wells Fargo Bank.

Each year, SBA's North Dakota district director recognizes top lenders for their participation in supporting the growth and expansion of small businesses in their community.

During fiscal year 2016, ending Sept. 30, Dakota Certified Development Corp. approved 23 loans and $13.82 million in small business financing; U.S. Bank approved 26 loans and $2.28 million; Capital Credit Union approved 21 loans and $2.12 million; Choice Financial approved 16 loans and $1.43 million; VISIONBank approved 15 loans and $2.14 million; Starion Financial approved 13 loans and $2.17 million; Town and Country Credit Union approved 10 loans and $1.06 million; and Wells Fargo Bank approved 10 loans and $2.2 million in small business financing under SBA's general business loan program.

Rejuv offers oncology esthetics

Rejuv Medical Aesthetic Clinic announced it is the only clinic in the Upper Midwest to offer oncology esthetics. Certification was received through Oncology Training International, an accredited training program for traditional skincare, spa and wellness therapies.

Clinical Oncology Esthetics certifies licensed estheticians to provide comfort and relief during esthetic therapy treatments for clients undergoing treatment for, or recovering from, cancer. The goal is to offer skin care and spa therapies that may help relieve the negative side effects of anti-cancer treatments in an environment that is safe for the patient.

WCI receives philanthropy award

The Minnesota Council of Nonprofits presented the Minnesota Initiative Foundations (MIFs) with the 2016 Responsive Philanthropy Award at its annual conference, held Oct. 7 in Duluth, Minn. West Central Initiative (WCI) is one of six regional foundations working to strengthen the communities and economies of Greater Minnesota.

The MIFs were created to be responsive agents to the farming, mining and community crises devastating rural Minnesota 30 years ago. Together, the MIFs have awarded more than 34,000 grants totaling $203 million, $68.5 million in business loans and have combined assets totaling $270 million. Learn more at www.wcif.org.

Sanford Health studying cancer treatments

A new study open and enrolling patients at Sanford Health is exploring how genomic profiling might help improve treatment options for patients with advanced or rare forms of cancer. The COMPASS study examines the latest genetic sequencing tools to personalize cancer treatments based on each patient's genomic information.

Drs. Steven Powell and Sam Milanovich, both oncologists and cancer researchers, are leading the COMPASS trial.

COMPASS, which stands for Community Oncology use of Molecular Profiling to personalize the Approach to Specialized cancer treatment at Sanford, analyzes treatment patterns of patients who have profiling completed on tumor tissue or blood samples using validated next-generation sequencing technology from certified commercial laboratories as part of their cancer management. The resulting data is reviewed by the Sanford Genomic Tumor Board to help guide the decision process for the treating cancer team, patient and family. This committee is a panel of experts from across the Sanford footprint in cancer and genetics.

To be eligible for COMPASS, participants must have an advanced stage of cancer or have cancer that has no established course of treatment. The study is open to both adult and pediatric patients older than four weeks of age. COMPASS has enrollment sites across Sanford. For more information or to enroll, call (877) 652-1838

Legal Services of NW Minn. celebrates 40 years

Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Natalie Hudson will be in Detroit Lakes, Minn., on Friday, Oct. 21, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota (LSNM). Hudson will be the featured speaker and assist with presentation of awards.

LSNM is a nonprofit organization that provides legal services without charge to low-income or elderly citizens in 22 northwestern Minnesota counties.

The event honorees include private attorneys from northwest Minnesota who have provided legal services to low-income residents for more than 25 years.

Crown Jewels open at new location

Crown Jewels moved from its former location in Market Square at 1450 25th St. S., Fargo, to the Crown Plaza at 4487 Calico Drive S., Ste. A, Fargo. The new location is off 45th Street South, south of Sonic Drive-In.

The store size is double that of its former location and features expanded engagement line

and custom jewelry offerings. There is a full-time goldsmith on staff who creates custom jewelry and completes repairs onsite. The store continues to offer free jewelry checking and cleaning.

Crown Jewels is a local, family-owned jewelry store established by Greg Stephens' grandfather, Al Lundeen, in 1962. Greg Stephens is a third-generation owner of the business. He purchased the business from his father, John Stephens, in 2006. There are two full-time and three part-time staff members at the location.

Crown Jewels is open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (701) 237- 6809.

Retirement party for Talge Oct. 31

Lilla Talge, the receptionist at F-M Animal Hospital for the past 50 years, is retiring. An event to celebrate her retirement will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at the animal hospital, 3803 8th St. S., Moorhead.

M State to host open houses

Minnesota State Community and Technical College invites prospective students, families and community members to visit its Moorhead campus during an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at 1900 28th Ave. S.

At the open house, visitors will be able to:

• Get to know Fargo-Moorhead's community college

• Learn about M State from instructors, staff and students

• Check out the campus, including its new transportation center

• Enjoy refreshments and register to win an iPad

Prospective students who apply to M State between Oct. 24 and 30 will have the $20 application fee waived.

M State also will have campus open houses from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Fergus Falls and Thursday, Oct. 27, in Detroit Lakes and Wadena. The open houses coincide with College Knowledge Month, which is marked by colleges nationally during October.

For more information about the open house and M State registration, contact the college's Support Center at (877) 450-3322.

As a member of the Minnesota State system, M State serves more than 8,000 students in credit courses each year in more than 70 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.

Windbreak named best music venue in ND

AmericanTowns Media has named The Windbreak, 3150 39th St. S., Fargo, the best music venue in North Dakota. A write-up and photos of each state winner is listed at bestlivemusic.org/best-music-venue-in-each-state/.