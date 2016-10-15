Bankruptcies (Oct. 15, 2016)

Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

Judith L. Badgley, Granville, Chapter 7.

Jason M Magstadt, Fargo, Chapter 7.

Allen Lee Keller, Minot, Chapter 7.

John D and Joyce A Moore, Fargo, Chapter 7.

Jesse Loren and Nichole Marie Greenstein, Jamestown, Chapter 7.

Terry L. and Monica A. Holland, West Fargo, Chapter 7.

Cami L. Spurlin, Minot, Chapter 7.

Allen and Erica Gunville, Rolette, Chapter 7.

Sonja R. Bartley, Fargo, Chapter 7.

Brian James and Heather June Metzger, Minot, Chapter 7.

Krista N Labrensz, Grand Forks, Chapter 7.

Mindy and Thomas Weist, Underwood, Chapter 7.

Clean Energy Fluids Systems, LLC, Bismarck, Chapter 7.

Jennifer Nork, Minot, Chapter 7.

Ronda and Jim Bachman-Williams, Willow City, Chapter 7.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota

Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

Ricki J. and Kathryn Stene, Detroit Lakes, Chapter 7.

Billie Dean Dobbs, Alexandria, Chapter 13.

Monte Hinzmann, Alexandria, Chapter 7.

James Thomas Wirth, Alexandria, Chapter 7.

Kelli S. Knutson, Miltona, Chapter 7.

Fikret Saric, Pelican Rapids, Chapter 7.

Roylene A. Peterson, Trail, Chapter 7.