Although he had no personal involvement, the two projects the company's president, Justin Axness, considers his favorites are the Fargo Theatre and the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County in Moorhead.

"Fargo kind of grabbed that building (the Fargo Theatre) and made it an icon to Fargo, and Moorhead has kind of done the same with the Hjemkomst Center," he said. "It's neat to be able to say we had a part in those."

Axness believes T.F. Powers Construction has been involved in more than 1,100 builds, additions and renovations since the company was started by Thomas F. Powers in 1893.

Its most recent project is the aquatics addition to North Dakota State University's Wallman Wellness Center.

The 24,400-square-foot addition, which features a leisure pool, lap pool, fire pit and sauna, opened Sept. 19.

Aquatics coordinator Ryan MacMaster said the $11 million addition was built with the students in mind.

"Everything was student-funded and students were on the design committee for this originally. ... They wanted a place to relax and hang out," he said.

MacMaster was pleased that nearly 2,800 students visited the center in its first week.

"I've seen lines of 15 to 25 waiting at 6 a.m. to use the lap pools. It's been very popular," he said.

'The Great Fire'

St. Paul native Thomas F. Powers moved to Fargo following "The Great Fire" of 1893. According to Forum archives, the fire began in downtown Fargo and spread from wood building to wood building, destroying City Hall, the business district and the homes of most of Fargo's 6,000 residents.

The rebuild focused on using materials such as concrete and brick rather than wood.

Powers was an experienced bricklayer who initially worked for Bowers Brothers contractors before going into business with Casper Johnson as Johnson and Powers Construction. He eventually broke off on his own and led T.F. Powers Construction until 1952 when his son Joseph Powers assumed control.

Thomas F. Powers and his sons, Joseph, F. Urban, Thomas and Edward, were also known for running three popular downtown Fargo hotels. The Powers Hotel, 400 Broadway, is remembered by many as where singer Peggy Lee got her start. They also owned The Fargoan at 319 Broadway and the Gardner at 26 Roberts St. All three were eventually sold and converted to apartments, condos and retail establishments.

T.F. Powers Construction was sold in the mid-1970s to John A. Adams. Dennis Giere took control in 1994 after having worked for the company since 1968. Giere is now in the process of passing the reins to Axness.

He believes the company is "in good hands" with Axness and will continue to build landmark buildings here and in the surrounding community.

"Our longevity speaks to the quality of work that we do," Giere said. "That's what sells the next job."

Axness said their employees, many of whom have been with the company for decades, are their secret to success.

"One secret I would say is absolutely the people you surround yourself with. We wouldn't be here today if we didn't have fantastic craftsman and fantastic people to work with," Axness said.

Projects

The following is a list of some of the properties built by T.F. Powers Construction:

• First Presbyterian Church, 650 2nd Ave. N., Fargo

• St. Luke's Hospital (now Sanford Medical Center), 801 Broadway, Fargo

• Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway

• Fairmount Creamery (now Eventide at Fairmont), 801 2nd Ave. N., Moorhead

• Cass County Courthouse, 211 9th St. S., Fargo

• U.S. Post Office, 657 2nd Ave. N., Fargo

• Powers Hotel, 400 Broadway, Fargo

• The Fargoan, 319 Broadway, Fargo

• Horace Mann Elementary, 1025 3rd St. N., Fargo

• Azool Hornbacher's, 950 40th Ave. S., Moorhead Osgood Hornbacher's, 4151 4th St. S., Fargo

BUSINESS PROFILE

What: T.F. Powers Construction

Where: 910 6th Ave. N., Fargo

Contact: (701) 293-1312

Online: www.tfpowers.com