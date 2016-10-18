New kitchen boutique adds to bustling downtown Fargo block

But it's more than just a new backdrop in downtown Fargo, according to owners Don and Hope Goldammer.

The new boutique opened Oct. 1 after a major renovation of the main floor of 714 Main Ave., a building that last housed Mr. Print in an increasingly bustling block linking downtown to Eighth Street South.

The Goldammers are working on converting the second and third stories into their personal residence.

While the 3,000-square-foot retail space they renovated themselves has become a popular place for taking photos, Hope said she'd like it to also be an inspirational store for cooks and bakers of all skill levels.

"We wanted to create a whole experience where somebody could come in and they can even buy a kitchen table and chairs and their table settings with food and high-end cookware," she said.

Downtown growth

Mint & Basil sells more than upscale cookware and bakeware, including the beloved French-made enameled cast-iron Dutch ovens, skillets and more from Le Creuset.

The store has greeting cards and candles, furniture and flavored honeys, upscale salt and spice blends, kitchen accessories, coffee and tea equipment, cookbooks and more.

Hope Goldammer, 29, said its line of gourmet foods, especially its Sriracha sauce, has been a best-seller since opening, and with unique products of all prices, she said customers can try something new without breaking the bank. The couple also wants to get feedback and respond to requests to carry new items and foods.

It's an entirely different kind of retail store compared to Hope Goldammer's other business, women's clothing boutique Lot 2029, which has stores in Bismarck and Sioux Falls as well as in a leased space just down the street from Mint & Basil at 612 Main Ave.

It's also not the first venture for Don Goldammer, 32, who runs a contracting business in the community.

It's been a labor of love for the younger couple as they attended trade shows over the past two years to fine-tune their concept for the brand and select unique products to stand out in town.

But they said it was worth the wait because they wanted to ensure their new project would complement the growing downtown neighborhood, especially this stretch of Main Avenue as it continues to gain new businesses and better link to the popular Eighth Street South area.

"I really feel it's becoming its own unique shopping district of downtown," Hope Goldammer said.

With an increasing number of new businesses, including Front Street Taproom a block to the east and Vivie's Boutique next door at 716 Main Ave., as well as established local favorites like Nichole's Fine Pastry around the corner on Eighth Street, Don Goldammer said it's poised to become a new favorite area of downtown.

"It's just different," he said.

Business profile

What: Mint & Basil

Where: 714 Main Ave., Fargo

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Online: www.facebook.com/shopmintandbasil