"Our mothers used to go to the mall for two to three hours, but shoppers today only like to shop for about 15-20 minutes," he said. "They're very time-stressed."

That is why Gibbs identified parking as a potential roadblock to a thriving downtown here during his keynote speech at the sixth annual North Dakota Downtown Conference on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Sanctuary Events Center. He said shoppers want a guaranteed parking space on the same block as their destination.

"Parking is probably the most misunderstood, but the single most important, factor in a sustainable downtown," he said. "Every time I was on your Main Street (Broadway) today, I noticed it was full of cars. There were almost no vacant parking spaces, and I would guess that one-third to one-half of those are occupied by workers or by residents that are living in the downtown."

While he understands parking meters are not an option here, Gibbs said they are the most effective way to stop business owners from parking in front of their stores all day.

With parking meters, Gibbs said each parking space turns over at least 10 to 12 times per day, which translates to $150,000 to $250,000 in retail sales per year per space. He said that is enough to support one store per space.

He said a progressive parking ticket system like Fargo has could work, but there needs to be strong enforcement.

Gibbs shared a number of other observations and tips for the crowd of about 100 local retailers and city planners.

While he commended downtown Fargo for its unique independent retailers, Gibbs suggested trying to attract a few national chains such as Williams-Sonoma or H&M as well. He said tourists are especially attracted to national brands.

He said a vibrant downtown also needs an "anchor," such as a library, post office or department store, that will bring people downtown on a regular basis.

In particular, Gibbs said Fargo should try to attract a grocery store or public market.

"If you can do one thing for downtown Fargo, it would be bring a grocery store or a public market downtown," he said. "We have found that, on average, bringing a grocery store or public market increases sales across the board by 25 to 35 percent for all retailers."

Another suggestion was to add more street trees downtown. Gibbs said Broadway currently looks like a parking lot. In order to get people to drive downtown from the suburbs, he said Fargo needs to reward them with a beautiful environment that includes lots of flowers, more street trees and attractive storefronts.

'Great Streets Great Places'

Mike Zimney, a project manager for the Kilbourne Group, spoke about "Great Streets Great Places" during the final session of the two-day event Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Zimney explained the evolution of street design from the early days, when streets were more walkable to today, when they are often designed for auto safety and speed.

He said it's untrue that widening streets and removing obstacles such as trees from the roadside make them safer. Safer streets are those that feel more dangerous, he said.

For instance, the speed limit on Broadway is 25 miles per hour, but most people drive 15 to 20 because they're watching for pedestrians, bicyclists and other cars.

A more walkable street design also increases property values, he said. Broadway's redesign 16 years ago has helped energize downtown. By slowing traffic, businesses have been able to attract more customers and increase the tax base. Zimney said property values along Broadway in downtown have risen 99 percent in the past decade.

Zimney hopes Broadway can be an example for other retail areas.

"We changed Broadway. We made it pedestrian-friendly and started to follow all these basic rules of what you need for retail to survive and made it pedestrian friendly. Now, Broadway is flourishing," he said. "It didn't look that different from Main Avenue or Main Avenue in Bismarck or NP or 10th and University, so if this can happen here, if we can change this street, why don't we use this as our base model and apply the same technique to all our streets?"