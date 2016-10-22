Hires and promotions (Oct. 22, 2016)

Suzanne Skogen has joined Pediatric Therapy Partners as an occupational therapist. Skogen earned a master's degree in occupational therapy from the University of Minnesota and bachelor of science degrees in exercise science and sociology with a minor in psychology from North Dakota State University. Skogen has experience in pediatric outpatient clinic, early intervention and school settings and is certified in Handwriting Without Tears.

Sauvageau joins Early Intervention Partners

Alyssa Sauvageau was hired at Early Intervention Partners as an occupational therapist. She earned a master of science in occupational therapy degree from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn. She is a certified provider of the Therapeutic Listening Program and is SIPT (Sensory Integration and Praxis Test) certified. Sauvageau was previously an occupational therapist for Pediatric Therapy Partners and specializes in developmental therapy and sensory integration for infants and small children.

Murray joins DakTech

Tim Murray has joined DakTech as a national sales manager. He is an executive and professor from Minneapolis.

BlackRidgeBANK promotes two, hires two

Nicole Rouser has been promoted to assistant vice president and retail services manager at BlackRidgeBANK, West Fargo. She joined the bank in 2012 and most recently was customer service manager. She is a graduate of Concordia College.

Kyle Haugland has been named assistant vice president and commercial loan officer at the West Fargo branch of BlackRidgeBANK. He joined the bank in 2013 as a commercial loan officer. He graduated from North Dakota State University.

Ron Lee has joined BlackRidgeBANK as vice president and director of marketing. Lee has more than two decades of experience in marketing and technology, and most recently worked at Eide Bailly Technology Consulting. He graduated from Concordia College.

Sara Haugrud has been hired as administrative assistant at the West Fargo BlackRidge headquarters. She has more than a decade of experience in customer service and administrative support. She graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Kilber, McGregor, McDonald join Essentia Health

Nurse Practitioner Michelle Kilber has joined the neurology department at the Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic in Fargo. Kilber earned a master's degree in nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis. She is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Physician Assistant Mike McGregor has joined the Orthopedics Department at the Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic. McGregor previously worked in orthopedics at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic. McGregor earned an undergraduate degree and a master's degree in physician assistant studies from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Grand Forks. He is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Physician Assistant Sean McDonald has joined the Orthopedics Department at the Essentia Health-St. Mary's Detroit Lakes Clinic in Detroit Lakes, Minn. McDonald earned a master's degree in physician assistant studies from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistant Studies. He has worked in orthopedics for the past 17 years.

Maurer new extension agent for Cass County

Jacob Maurer has joined the North Dakota State University Extension Service as the agriculture and natural resources agent for Cass County. He will work with the agricultural industry on crop production, grain marketing and precision agriculture. He'll also develop and deliver agriculture-related youth education in the county. Maurer previously was a precision agriculture specialist with Highland (Kan.) Community College, where he designed the college's precision agriculture degree program. He also has held positions as a sales agronomist and grain merchandiser in northeastern Kansas. Maurer earned bachelor of science and master's degrees in agribusiness from Kansas State University and was a 4-H member in Kansas.

Watson promoted at Wells Fargo Advisors

Wells Fargo Advisors has promoted Matt Watson from financial adviser, vice president-investments' to senior financial adviser, first vice president-investments. He earned his bachelor degree in business administration from North Dakota State University. Prior to becoming a financial adviser in 2010, Matt worked as a registered client associate.

Ostler named Midco vice president of business sales

Erin Ostler has been selected as Midco's vice president of business sales. Based in Midco's Minneapolis office, Ostler leads teams across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. She has more than 25 years of sales and telecommunications industry experience, including work with national wireless providers.

Ostler joined Midco in 2015 as wholesale sales manager after 16 years at Sprint, where she served in leadership roles, including director of emerging solutions. She earned a bachelor degree from Lawrence University in Wisconsin.

Brown joins Flom Property Group

Flom Property Group of Keller Williams Roers Realty has hired Lisa Brown as a buyer's specialist.

Rinkenberger named FCCU CFO, Rogers announces retirement

First Community Credit Union has announced that Sean Rinkenberger will be the company's new chief financial officer (CFO).

Originally from Bottineau, N.D., Rinkenberger attended Jamestown College, now the University of Jamestown, for his bachelor of science in accounting degree with a minor in business administration and management. Rinkenberger started as the controller in 2015. Prior to joining the credit union, he was employed with Brady Martz and Associates in Bismarck for public accounting, where he became a certified public accountant. He also spent one year as the chief financial officer of St. Andrew's Health Center in Bottineau. Rinkenberger will continue to work from the company's Jamestown, N.D., office.

David Rogers, FCCU's CFO, retires after five years at the credit union. Rogers moved to Jamestown after accepting the position in 2011. Rogers, who grew up in Chicago, earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., and a doctorate at Columbia University in New York City. He held several senior level banking and finance positions over the years, and spent three years as a banking professor at Northern State University in South Dakota.

Ground Round names Gallagher as general manager

Justin Gallagher was recently promoted to general manager at Ground Round in Fargo. Originally from Jamestown, Gallagher will manage and oversee operations of the restaurant, including managing staff, food and beverage quality and customer service. Gallagher has worked with Classic Restaurants, the company that owns Ground Round and Denny's in Fargo, for more than four years. He has also held positions as the general manager and regional director for Denny's. He has six years of restaurant managerial experience at two other local restaurants.

Discovery Benefits hires eight

Due to growth, Discovery Benefits has hired eight new employees.

Katelyn Wendt, Kenneth Schonmeier and Shelley Jenniges were hired as participant services specialists. Sarah Anderson started as an account manager. Jessica Boschee and Katie Bishoff were hired as account specialists. Heather Collins started as a supervisor — account management. Alexander Roeszler joined the company as a healthcare administration intern.

Morrow joins First International Insurance

Lakin Marrow was promoted to personal lines customer service representative at First International Insurance. He first joined the company in 2015 as a customer care team member. Morrow graduated from Moberly Area Community College in Kirksville, Mo., and has seven years of customer service experience.