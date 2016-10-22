Building Permits (Oct. 22, 2016)
Moorhead
Morton Buildings, 1675 Main Ave. SE, store, $300,000
Hohenstein Homes, 1115 46th Ave. S., new residential, $214,000
Hohenstein Homes, 1121 46th Ave. S., new residential, $234,000
Roberts Street Square, 6204 Broadway NW, residential remodeling, $20,000
Windows Plus, 3375 26th St. S., new residential, $220,000
Wendt Construction Inc., 419 Birch Lane, residential remodeling, $52,000
Fargo
Plecity-Kowalski Construction, 6031 Wildflower Drive S., new residential, $380,000
Quinn Construction Inc., 1980 69th Ave. S., foundation, $50,000
Designer Homes of Fargo-Moorhead, 4258 54th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $40,000
Advanced Striping Inc., 4468 27th St. N., parking lot, $100,000
Advanced Striping Inc., 4468 27th St. N., new commercial, $400,000
Enclave Development, 303 11th St. N., new multiple, $7,200,000
Paces Lodging, 5195 45th St. S., parking lot, $203,000
Paces Lodging, 5195 45th St. S., new commercial, $1,641,757
Axia Contracting, 5621 36th Ave. S. building 2, commercial remodeling, $63,500
Axia Contracting, 5621 36th Ave. S. building 1, commercial remodeling, $71,500
Minko Construction, 7151 15th St. S., commercial remodeling, $203,430
Dream Homes, 5619 19th St. S., new residential, $180,000
711 Southwood Drive S., residential remodeling, $30,000
5921 Osgood Parkway S., residential remodeling, $35,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 6115 63rd Ave. S., new residential, $180,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 5841 63rd Ave. S., new residential, $160,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 5868 63rd Ave. S., new twin home, $181,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 5840 63rd Ave. S., new twin home, $181,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 6079 58th St. S., new twin home, $181,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 6045 58th St. S., new twin home, $181,000
Verity Homes Inc., 5679 43rd St. S., new residential, $270,000
Heritage Homes, 1815 38th St. S., commercial remodeling, $75,000
Brookstone Property, 5900 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5898 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5890 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5888 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5878 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5876 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
1801 15th St. S., new garage, $23,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 6137 63rd Ave. S., new residential, $193,000
Benson-Orth Associates Inc., 4502 37th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $3,102,667
Benson-Orth Associates Inc., 4502 37th Ave. S., parking lot, $38,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 6047 63rd Ave. S., new residential, $155,000
Rick Halvorson Construction, 82 24th Ave. N., residential remodeling, $58,000
KBW Associates Inc., 4055 41st Ave. S., foundation, $624,110
Remodeling by Foss, 4900 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $30,000
Opus Design Build, 3500 Main Ave., commercial remodeling, $500,000
Thomsen Homes, 2126 65th Ave. S., new residential, $148,000
Precision Craftsman, 4715 Woodhaven St. S., residential remodeling, $70,000
Turn Key Construction, 3684 Valley View Drive S., new residential, $310,000
West Fargo
Verity Homes, 1061 Wildflower Lane W., new residential, $230,000
Mission Mechanical, 1816 4th Ave. NW, commercial remodeling, $50,000
Platinum Home Contracting, 1115 Eaglewood Ave., new residential, $205,900
Tyter Design & Remodeling, 908 Delores Drive, residential remodeling, $100,000
Eid-Co Buildings, 643 E. Westview Lane, new residential, $192,000
A&R Drywall, 5338 8th St. W., new residential, $260,000
McGough Construction, 1518 Main Ave. W., new commercial, $2,000,000
McGough Construction, 1518 Main Ave. W., garage, $40,000
Countless Energy Inc., 2210 Shiloh St., commercial remodeling, $125,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 956 Eaglewood Ave., new residential, $180,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 749 Albert Drive, new residential, $230,000
Bakken Contracting, 705 13th Ave. E., foundation, $300,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 729 Albert Drive, new residential, $200,000
Dietrich Construction, 820 34th Ave. E., commercial remodeling, $450,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 2615 7th St. W., new residential, $235,000
Studs to Rugs, 924 Sommerset Blvd., residential remodeling, $25,000
Thomsen Homes, 813 Albert Drive, new residential, $174,000
Thomsen Homes, 2103 12th St. W., new residential, $174,000
Heritage Homes, 4912 11th St. W., new residential, $318,000
Heritage Homes, 1226 26th Ave. W., new residential, $299,000
Dabbert Custom Homes, 2235 10th Court W., new residential, $210,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 1364 Goldenwood Drive, new residential, $174,000
Bachmeier Custom Homes, 3659 Houkom Drive, new residential, $400,000
DL Jones Construction Services, 3163 Bluestem Drive, commercial remodeling, $130,000
Dabbert Custom Homes, 2203 10th Court W., new residential, $195,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 722 Albert Drive, new residential, $236,000
Michael and Vicki Angel, 2019 W. Harbor Lane, residential remodeling, $20,000
Studs to Rugs, 3461 Loberg Lane, residential remodeling, $30,000