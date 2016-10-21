Halloween means business for two local families

"Every fall, we say we 'farmecise' together," says Sari Kraft of the Dakota Carriage Company in rural north Fargo. "Lugging 10,000 to 13,000 pumpkins from the field to the patch. It's hard work, but we've had some great conversations while we're doing it."

Sari and her husband, Derik, are part-owners of the third-generation business that features a 10- acre corn maze, horse-drawn rides, pumpkin picking, a petting zoo and more. Kraft says the business was started in the early '60s by her grandparents, Jim and Lorraine Hoglund. Back then, they offered hayrides to supplement their farming business.

In 2004, Kraft's parents, Garfield and Mary, were helping run Dakota Carriage when she and Derik joined the business. But she says times were changing — kids were spending more time with sports and other activities, leaving little time for hayrides with friends. The family decided to expand by dedicating about an acre of land to growing and selling pumpkins.

"Our first year was pretty funny. We opened for one weekend, and it was rainy and drizzly. We brought everyone out on the Clydesdale to get their pumpkins. But I think we only made enough money to pay for the seeds," Kraft says.

This year, they planted pumpkins on 13 acres of land and for the eighth or ninth year are hosting a corn maze.

"This is definitely the busiest time of year. But we have fun meeting all the people and getting out and enjoying the fall weather," Kraft says.

Family fun

The love of everything fall got Brenda Olson into the family Halloween business near Pelican Rapids, Minn. For the past six years, Brenda and her husband, Mike, have operated Thea's Pumpkin Patch named after their now 10-year-old daughter.

"I think my husband got sick of me spending a couple hundred dollars every fall on pumpkins. I love fall. I love orange. Everywhere I could put a pumpkin or a cornstalk, I would," she says, laughing.

So the next year, the Olsons dedicated about a half-acre of land to growing two or three varieties of pumpkins that Brenda could use, but they could also sell, with the proceeds going toward Thea's college fund.

Thea's Pumpkin Patch now features 30 varieties of pumpkins and gourds hand-planted across eight acres. They also invite visitors to enjoy hayrides, a petting zoo, games, activities and events throughout the Halloween season.

In addition to the regularly featured attractions at Thea's, this year the Olsons opened an 11-acre corn maze that is one of only 80 in the country chosen to mark the 50th anniversary of "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." The corn maze is designed to look like Charlie Brown and Linus sitting in a pumpkin patch, and Olson says the response has been great. "The energy here on weekends — it's crazy busy. But it's all worth it when you see a couple hundred cars parked out here enjoying the day," she says.

For both the Krafts and the Olsons, the busy fall days are more fun because their children are around to help.

Olson says Thea spends a lot of time in the petting zoo where she helps manage nine goats as well as donkeys, cows and bunnies. Kraft says her oldest son, Tanner, leads the pumpkin-picking crew, 11-year-old daughter Madison volunteers to go wherever she's needed and 9-year-old son Wyatt "just hangs out."

As Kraft watches the fourth generation of her family work the long, chilly fall days, she says there are ups and downs.

"Working with your family has its challenges and rewards," she says. "It's been so fun to see what this business has turned into."

"It's great," Olson says. "We do it for ourselves, and we do it for Thea's future. We're thinking about Pelican Rapids and the surrounding community and giving them something fun to do, and it's nice that our family is having fun too."

Business profiles

What: Dakota Carriage Company

Where: 7414 40th Ave. N., Fargo

Phone: (701) 347-4069

Hours: Pumpkin patch is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday until 6 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 30

Online: www.dakotacarriagecompany.com

What: Thea's Pumpkin Patch

Where: 19982 Appaloosa Road, Pelican Rapids, Minn.

Phone: (218) 205-8916

Hours: Monday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Online: www.theaspumpkinpatch.com