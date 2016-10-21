Area men donning pink for campaign to fight breast cancer

The men are participating in the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink Campaign to support the fight to end breast cancer.

This is the first year the North Dakota Chapter has organized the campaign. Sara Lepp, senior manager of Relay for Life, said the goal is to raise $15,000 in addition to the $20,000 they hoped to raise during the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer held earlier this month. Proceeds will be used to benefit breast cancer research, program services and awareness campaigns.

With less than two weeks to go, one of North Dakota's top fundraisers is Jim Boulger, a licensed funeral director and owner of Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo.

In addition to donations from friends and co-workers, Boulger has pledged to donate $100 of his own money anytime he's caught not wearing pink this month.

He was busted by his neighbors one night last week as he was trying to play a Halloween prank.

"They caught me not wearing pink, so I agreed to go online and donate," he said. "It was at night, so I was in my comfortable clothes and wasn't wearing pink. I don't own any pink running shorts."

In fact, as a funeral director, his wardrobe typically tends to be on the somber side. Out of respect, he usually wears pink socks or a pink button on his lapel while at work.

Boulger said he got involved with Real Men Wear Pink because his own family has been affected by breast cancer. He recently lost an aunt to the disease.

He also said he's often struck by how many young people are diagnosed with breast cancer.

"The thing about breast cancer, too, is I think some cancers you think are synonymous with old age. Breast cancer can affect people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. It's so important to get checked," he said.

According to the American Cancer Society, 240,000 women and 2,600 men are diagnosed with cancer every year. A $25 donation could help provide access to 24-hour information and support via the phone, email or online chats, and $50 could help provide five rides to and from treatment for a cancer patient. A donation of $100 could help provide a breast cancer patient with one-on-one peer support from a breast cancer survivor.

Although the campaign ends Oct. 31, Lepp said any donations received through the end of the year will support the cause. She said she's very pleased with the support they've received so far.

"It's been great to expand our reach and get people involved who maybe otherwise wouldn't. People can still sign up. They can still go to the website and donate," she said.

How to donate

To donate to Real Men Wear Pink, visit bit.ly/2eyVDg2.