Honors and officers (Oct. 22, 2016)

Halvorson will be honored at a luncheon event during the American Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting and Exposition on March 26 in San Francisco.

Flom Property Group named top team

Flom Property Group was named a Top Team for Listing Volume for September at Keller Williams Roers Realty in Fargo.

Kadoun retires after 35 years at Bank of the West

Sue Kadoun is being honored for 35 years of service at Bank of the West in Fargo. Kadoun began her career as a bookkeeper/proof operator in Lidgerwood, N.D., and moved to Fargo in 1997. She was a financial services consultant for many years and now serves as senior receptionist at the downtown Fargo branch. Kadoun lives in Fargo.

Sanford Health announces DAISY award winners

Sanford Health registered nurses Daniel Blickensderfer and Connie Sazama were recently presented with DAISY awards. Blickensderfer works in the pediatric unit of Sanford Children's Hospital Fargo, and Sazama works at Sanford Medical Center Broadway's observation unit.

The award is presented to nurses who are recognized as outstanding role models and consistently demonstrate excellence through clinical expertise and compassionate, extraordinary care.

Warne to be inducted into Stanford Hall of Fame

Donald Warne, chair and associate professor in the Department of Public Health in the College of Health Professions at North Dakota State University, will be inducted into the Stanford University 2016 Alumni Hall of Fame on Oct. 21.

Stanford University's American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian Program established the Alumni Hall of Fame to recognize Stanford Native American alumni who have distinguished themselves through exceptional advancement and success in education or career and outstanding contributions to society. Warne, will be recognized during Alumni Reunion Homecoming Weekend at Stanford University in California.

Warne received his doctor of medicine degree from Stanford University School of Medicine in 1995. He received a master's degree in public health in 2002 from the Harvard School of Public Health and received a fellowship in minority health policy from Harvard Medical School in 2001. He serves as the senior policy advisor to the Great Plains Tribal Chairman's Health Board. In 2011, Warne began as chair of NDSU's Master of Public Health program.

Marci Larson elected Sons of Norway International Secretary

Marci Larson, a North Dakota native who now lives in Jacksonville, Fla., was elected International Secretary at Sons of Norway's 2016 International Convention held in Tacoma, Wash.

A third-generation Sons of Norway member, Larson has served the organization in many capacities, most recently as District 3 international director. Larson also served as District 3 secretary and participated on numerous committees, including co-chair of the Sons of Norway 2014 International Convention. At her local Gateway to Florida Lodge 3-541, Larson has served as president, vice president, financial secretary, cultural director and communication vice president.

Larson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Dakota and has completed graduate coursework at American University, in Washington, D.C. She attended elementary school in Towner, N.D. and graduated from Leeds High School.

Smith recognized for 10 years with Cable One

Brian Smith has served as a customer premise equipment specialist with Cable One for 10 years. He began his career with Cable One of Fargo in September of 2006 on an underground construction team.

Cullen appointed to North Dakota Association of Realtors board

Shane Cullen of Park Co. Realtors has been appointed to the board of directors for the North Dakota Association of Realtors, representing the Fargo Moorhead Area Association of Realtors. Cullen is filling an unexpired term that was recently vacated.