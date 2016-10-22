Bankruptcies (Oct. 22, 2016)

Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

Alexis R Palmer, Williston, Chapter 7

Vicki Lynn Cochran and Donald Eugene Cochran, Crosby, Chapter 13

John David Roberts, Minot, Chapter 7

Christopher C Rude and Kristine A Rude, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

Patricia Jean Ingvalson, Fargo, Chapter 7

Tonya Slinger, Argusville, Chapter 7

William J. Able, Jr., Casselton, Chapter 13

Brett Andrew Wollschlaeger, Fargo, Chapter 7

Laura C Peterson and Jacob R Peterson, Williston, Chapter 7

Kathryn E. Obregon, Bismarck, Chapter 7

Dennis Ray St. Aubin, Fargo, Chapter 7

Chad Allen Gustafson, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

Gerda Hensrud and Roland Ordean Hensrud, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

Trista L Vandermark, Williams, Chapter 7

Cheryl E. Bue, Bismarck, Chapter 7

Ryan C. Greicar, Bismarck, Chapter 7

Daniel P. May, Ransom, Chapter 13

Heidi J Carey, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

Janelle L. Silbernagel, Bismarck, Chapter 7

Pamela Marie Auth, Rolla, Chapter 7

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota

Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

Scott Joseph Smith, Detroit Lakes, Chapter 7

Michelle M Damewood, Moorhead, Chapter 7

Jesus Garcia, Dilworth, Chapter 7

Timothy Michael Bloomquist and Susan Kay Bloomquist, Park Rapids, Chapter 7