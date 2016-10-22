Bankruptcies (Oct. 22, 2016)
Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.
Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.
Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.
Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota
Alexis R Palmer, Williston, Chapter 7
Vicki Lynn Cochran and Donald Eugene Cochran, Crosby, Chapter 13
John David Roberts, Minot, Chapter 7
Christopher C Rude and Kristine A Rude, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Patricia Jean Ingvalson, Fargo, Chapter 7
Tonya Slinger, Argusville, Chapter 7
William J. Able, Jr., Casselton, Chapter 13
Brett Andrew Wollschlaeger, Fargo, Chapter 7
Laura C Peterson and Jacob R Peterson, Williston, Chapter 7
Kathryn E. Obregon, Bismarck, Chapter 7
Dennis Ray St. Aubin, Fargo, Chapter 7
Chad Allen Gustafson, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Gerda Hensrud and Roland Ordean Hensrud, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Trista L Vandermark, Williams, Chapter 7
Cheryl E. Bue, Bismarck, Chapter 7
Ryan C. Greicar, Bismarck, Chapter 7
Daniel P. May, Ransom, Chapter 13
Heidi J Carey, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Janelle L. Silbernagel, Bismarck, Chapter 7
Pamela Marie Auth, Rolla, Chapter 7
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota
Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.
Scott Joseph Smith, Detroit Lakes, Chapter 7
Michelle M Damewood, Moorhead, Chapter 7
Jesus Garcia, Dilworth, Chapter 7
Timothy Michael Bloomquist and Susan Kay Bloomquist, Park Rapids, Chapter 7