Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bankruptcies (Oct. 22, 2016)

    By Forum staff reports Today at 9:00 a.m.

    Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

    Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

    Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

    Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

    Alexis R Palmer, Williston, Chapter 7

    Vicki Lynn Cochran and Donald Eugene Cochran, Crosby, Chapter 13

    John David Roberts, Minot, Chapter 7

    Christopher C Rude and Kristine A Rude, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Patricia Jean Ingvalson, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Tonya Slinger, Argusville, Chapter 7

    William J. Able, Jr., Casselton, Chapter 13

    Brett Andrew Wollschlaeger, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Laura C Peterson and Jacob R Peterson, Williston, Chapter 7

    Kathryn E. Obregon, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    Dennis Ray St. Aubin, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Chad Allen Gustafson, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Gerda Hensrud and Roland Ordean Hensrud, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Trista L Vandermark, Williams, Chapter 7

    Cheryl E. Bue, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    Ryan C. Greicar, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    Daniel P. May, Ransom, Chapter 13

    Heidi J Carey, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Janelle L. Silbernagel, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    Pamela Marie Auth, Rolla, Chapter 7

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota

    Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

    Scott Joseph Smith, Detroit Lakes, Chapter 7

    Michelle M Damewood, Moorhead, Chapter 7

    Jesus Garcia, Dilworth, Chapter 7

    Timothy Michael Bloomquist and Susan Kay Bloomquist, Park Rapids, Chapter 7

    Explore related topics:BusinessbankruptciesminnesotaNorth Dakotabriefs
    Advertisement
    randomness