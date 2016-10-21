Contributions (Oct. 22, 2016)

FCCU to hold fundraisers for Children's Miracle network hospitals

First Community Credit Union (FCCU) is fundraising for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH) as its fourth-quarter charity.

FCCU will be helping CMNH by participating in Shop for Miracles. Every time members use their credit union debit or credit card on Oct. 20, the credit union will donate 25 cents to the local Children's Miracle Network Hospital, Sanford in Fargo, and the clinic in Bismarck. In addition, FCCU employees will be serving lunch on International Credit Union day for patients and families at the Sanford Children's Hospital.

Each branch will also be selling World's Finest Chocolate bars to help raise money for this cause and FCCU employees will hold internal fundraisers, including jeans Fridays.

All funds raised through Credit Unions for Kids go to the local hospital, which pays for medical treatment while children are staying at the hospital, as well as medical research.

Bell Bank makes second $1 million contribution to fund

Bell Bank repeated its support of the state's Housing Incentive Fund (HIF) in September, making its second $1 million contribution to the program this biennium.

Bell's most recent contribution was split between Homefield 2 Apartments, a Fargo development for individuals age 55 and older and Prairie Pointe in Gwinner and Sunset Ridge II in Minot, N.D. HIF relies on taxpayer support to provide low-cost financing to developers of affordable rental housing.

Spirit Room receives grants

The Spirit Room, 111 Broadway N., Fargo, has received a $3,850 Institutional Support grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) and a $3,000 City Arts Partnership (CAP) grant for institutional support from the Arts Partnership.

These funds will support Spirit Room's operations so that it can continue to offer as much free and affordable programming, exhibitions and classes as possible. This funding will support Spirit Room's mission-related activities to promote the learning and cultivation of contemplative, creative and healing arts in the FM area.

Bemidji Community Table raises $600 at chef challenge

Harmony Natural Foods Co-op hosted its Third Annual Harvest Festival and Regional Master Chef Challenge on Oct. 16 in Bemidji, Minn. The Leach Bros of Bemidji went head-to-head against the Good Life Cafe of Park Rapids and won the title of 2016 Bemidji Regional Master Chef. The event was based off of free-will donations dedicated to the Community Table of Bemidji. The community raised $690.