Owner and designer Carrie Brusven said Gathered, which is the revamped and renamed boutique rental company replacing her previous business, Rustic Trunk, focuses on providing specialized and unique furniture and decor for weddings, private events, family reunions and more.

"Whatever people might gather in a place together for, we can help make the right atmosphere happen," she said.

Clients can rent by the piece or hire Gathered to design a collection for their event, Brusven said.

While the boutique is moving its showroom into Sanctuary, she said clients can still rent for events in any venue, not just the downtown events center.

For more information, visit www.gatheredrentalsandevents.com.