    Inside Business: Gathered boutique moving into new showroom in Sanctuary Events Center

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 5:15 p.m.
    Gathered. Boutique Rentals & Events will host a grand opening and open house event Thursday, Oct. 27, at its new showroom in Sanctuary Events Center. Special to The Forum

    FARGO — A boutique rental company will show off its new downtown showroom with a grand opening and open house later this month.

    Gathered. Boutique Rentals & Events is now moving into its new space on the east side of Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave. N. The company will host a grand opening event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

    Owner and designer Carrie Brusven said Gathered, which is the revamped and renamed boutique rental company replacing her previous business, Rustic Trunk, focuses on providing specialized and unique furniture and decor for weddings, private events, family reunions and more.

    "Whatever people might gather in a place together for, we can help make the right atmosphere happen," she said.

    Clients can rent by the piece or hire Gathered to design a collection for their event, Brusven said.

    While the boutique is moving its showroom into Sanctuary, she said clients can still rent for events in any venue, not just the downtown events center.

    For more information, visit www.gatheredrentalsandevents.com.

    Ryan Johnson

    After four years of covering news for the Grand Forks Herald and The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, Ryan Johnson has been a features and business reporter for The Forum since 2013.

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
