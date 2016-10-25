West Fargo woman opens new counseling business in Fargo

Grahn, of West Fargo, opened her doors on Aug. 28 for Willow Tree Counseling, which provides mental health therapy, on 1330 Page Drive in Fargo.

"Going into any time of counseling or therapy service, I understand some of it might not be helpful and they might feel hopeless," Grahn said. "My goal is to make sure they feel safe and so they are in a non-judgmental environment so they know I have the utmost respect for the courage and strength it takes to be able to seek out additional support."

Grahn said she felt compelled to try to provide that kind of support when people need it.

"It's extremely important," Grahn said. "A lot of people, for whatever reason, haven't developed the skills they need to be able to navigate their challenges or experiences in life."

Grahn earned her Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of North Dakota and a Master of Arts in counseling psychology with an emphasis in community counseling and addiction studies, also from UND. She is certified in eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy from the EMDR Institute.

"I just wanted to pay that forward to other people who might benefit from having that available for them," Grahn said.

However, she admitted that having to manage a business all by herself has been tough — but so far, so good.

"It's been a steep learning curve as far as learning the ins and outs," she said. "But it's also been a very rewarding experience being able to manage things."

Willow Tree Counseling has individual counseling that Grahn hopes is tailored to specific patients. Her business offers dialectical behavioral therapy, motivational interviewing, interpersonal therapy and EMDR, a nontraditional therapy dealing with trauma and flashbacks. Willow Tree Counseling's focus is on depression, anxiety, trauma, mood, grief, loss, abuse, self-esteem, anger management, communication skills, LGBTQ issues, life transitions, relationships, codependency and others.

"Mental health services are underserved in this area, and my practice will expand and offer additional services to the community," Grahn said. "Additionally, the wait times to get into counseling services can be very lengthy, and having more providers in the area improves the timeliness that individuals can access services to engage in self-care."

She emphasized the importance for those who need care to seek it — just like she did.

"There's hope," she said. "You don't have to be stuck feeling or be dealing with feeling the way that you do. We all have the strength or ability needed in order to navigate whatever it is you're experiencing."

Business profile

What: Willow Tree Counseling

Where: 1330 Page Drive, Suite 202A, Fargo

Contact: (701) 793-0115 or erin@willowtreecounselingfm.com

Online: www.willowtreecounselingfm.com