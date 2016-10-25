Fargo-based Myriad Mobile expands to Sioux Falls

The largest city in South Dakota is a lot like Fargo in many ways, according to Jake Joraanstad, CEO and co-founder.

"There's some great companies there that we'd love to do business with," he said.

Joraanstad said company officials spoke at networking event 1 Million Cups in Sioux Falls last December and met an engineer there that they hired in January. A second engineer was hired in May, when the business also joined Lemonly's office space.

Myriad Mobile will share its "success story" during Fargo's weekly 1 Million Cups event at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Stage at Island Park.

While some business can be conducted from anywhere, especially with the internet, Joraanstad said there's a proven benefit to establishing a physical presence in target markets outside of the Fargo, where the company will remain headquartered.

"I truly believe the companies who win, the companies who get the best customers and are the best at serving their customers, end up being the companies who can be there face-to-face and earn their trust and relationships," he said.

Myriad Mobile established a small presence in the Minneapolis area in 2014 and now gets close to half its business from that area, Joraanstad said.

Expanding to more cities is "definitely in the cards" for the company if the opportunity is right, he said.

Myriad Mobile, which was founded in 2011, now has about 40 employees.