Creative Kitchen celebrates 40 years in business

Creative Kitchen opened its doors in 1976 at downtown's Elm Tree Square. Now located in West Acres mall, the store is celebrating its 40th year with a number of events, including appearances by some well-known stars of the culinary world.

Since the '70s, Creative Kitchen has expanded its inventory to include not just cookware and bakeware, but small appliances and high-end kitchen brands. They also offer cooking classes.

We sat down with owner Mark Sinner to talk about how it all began and how the culinary business has changed over the past four decades.

Q: How did you get the idea to open Creative Kitchen?

A: I was getting ready to graduate from NDSU in 1975. My wife at the time (Claudia English) and I were looking for something to do. We wanted to start something, and I think we both liked the idea of being entrepreneurs. We looked at lots of options. We noticed that cookware was mostly available at grocery stores or hardware stores. We wanted a place where you could find higher-quality items.

Have you always been interested in food?

I might have been a foodie. I wasn't trained, but I was always interested in good food and always wanted to try new foods. We just saw the opportunity (with the store) to help people think of cooking as not just work, but something you could really enjoy.

Creative Kitchen moved to West Acres in 1978 in the location currently occupied by Hallmark. What other changes have you seen over the years in the store and in customers?

It's been pretty dramatic. Over the years, cooking has become entertainment. Some of today's rock stars are chefs. With all of the shows, it really helps people be creative, and we try to help with that.

Speaking of rock-star chefs, you've made a habit over the years of bringing in some high-profile chefs and food celebrities. How does that fit into your business model?

We want people to feel engaged, educated, encouraged and empowered in the kitchen. We've been talking a lot about the "four E's" lately as a way to think about how we can better serve our customers. We always look for opportunities to bring people into the community. We like to show off Fargo, and most of the time, the people we bring in are enthused by what they find here.

Any interesting upcoming guests?

Sara Moulton (from the PBS show "Sara's Weeknight Meals") will be teaching a cooking class in Fargo on Friday, Oct. 28. She'll show you how to build flavor and improve tastes in everyday cooking. Then on Nov. 12, Harald Wusthof (of Wusthof Cutlery) will be here. We're one of their top independent retailers. We're delighted when Harald comes to Fargo. (Go to www.creativekitchenonline.com for more information.)

What do the next 40 years hold for Creative Kitchen?

Retail is changing constantly, and we're always trying to figure out how to meet our customers' needs. People can go online to buy things, but we want to give them experiences they can't find online. We want to help them discover things they never knew. We'll just try to keep it interesting for the next 40 years.

Business profile

What: Creative Kitchen

Where: West Acres mall, 3902 13th Ave. S., Fargo

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Contact: (701) 282-8694

Online: www.creativekitchenonline.com