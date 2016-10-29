Search
    Bankruptcies (Oct. 28, 2016)

    By Forum staff reports Today at 4:02 a.m.

    Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

    Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

    Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

    Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

    James B. Cuthbert, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Corie and Sheryl Bohl, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Michael and Katie Pence, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Dustin and Karry Rebout, Dickinson, Chapter 7

    Sonia M. Carlson, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Scott DuWayne Adams, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Paul Matthew Buchholz, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Janel Marie Brandt, Minot, Chapter 7

    Christopher B. Renshaw, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    Bruce and Toni Toltzman, Jamestown, Chapter 13

    Coron Davon Todd and Marina Nikolayevna Todd, Bismarck, Chapter 13

    Valorie J. Steckler, Dickinson, Chapter 7

    Tonya K. and Chad M. Eslinger, Minot, Chapter 13

    Carol Jean Fradet, Towner, Chapter 7

    Julie Ann Anderson, West Fargo, Chapter 7

    David Markel, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Danny and Pamela Nelson, Devils Lake, Chapter 7

    Seth Av Huntington and Stephanie Leigh Huntington, Mandan, Chapter 13

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota

    Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

    Celeste J Edenloff, Alexandria, Chapter 13

    Ryan MJ Lanoue and Alicia K Lanoue, Fergus Falls, Chapter 7

    Kyrstin A Hughes, East Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Emily A Waldahl, Wadena, Chapter 7

