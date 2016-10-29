Bankruptcies (Oct. 28, 2016)
Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.
Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.
Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.
Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota
James B. Cuthbert, Fargo, Chapter 7
Corie and Sheryl Bohl, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Michael and Katie Pence, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Dustin and Karry Rebout, Dickinson, Chapter 7
Sonia M. Carlson, Fargo, Chapter 7
Scott DuWayne Adams, Fargo, Chapter 7
Paul Matthew Buchholz, Fargo, Chapter 7
Janel Marie Brandt, Minot, Chapter 7
Christopher B. Renshaw, Bismarck, Chapter 7
Bruce and Toni Toltzman, Jamestown, Chapter 13
Coron Davon Todd and Marina Nikolayevna Todd, Bismarck, Chapter 13
Valorie J. Steckler, Dickinson, Chapter 7
Tonya K. and Chad M. Eslinger, Minot, Chapter 13
Carol Jean Fradet, Towner, Chapter 7
Julie Ann Anderson, West Fargo, Chapter 7
David Markel, Fargo, Chapter 7
Danny and Pamela Nelson, Devils Lake, Chapter 7
Seth Av Huntington and Stephanie Leigh Huntington, Mandan, Chapter 13
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota
Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.
Celeste J Edenloff, Alexandria, Chapter 13
Ryan MJ Lanoue and Alicia K Lanoue, Fergus Falls, Chapter 7
Kyrstin A Hughes, East Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Emily A Waldahl, Wadena, Chapter 7