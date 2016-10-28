Finalists were chosen by a panel of Strong Towns staff and contributors from nominations from cities and towns in 25 states and Canada. Finalists are "ones that truly provide a return on investment, the ones that genuinely make their neighborhoods better and take public ideas into account."

According to the Strong Towns Strongest Infrastructure Project contest page, the results of the Broadway pedestrian redesign, which started in 2000, are "increased property values, renovated and revitalized businesses, and an influx of new downtown residents."

The Fargo entry was submitted by Kilbourne Group, which wrote, "This project exemplifies how pedestrian friendly streets attract businesses, private investment, visitors, and can become a community's source of pride."