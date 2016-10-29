Search
    Professional development (Oct. 29, 2016)

    By Forum staff reports Today at 12:26 a.m.

    Nordby earns SRES designation

    Deb Nordby of Park Co. Realtors has earned the Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designation from the National Association of Realtors. Real estate agents who have earned the SRES designation are qualified to address the needs of home buyers and sellers ages 50 and older and have demonstrated the necessary knowledge and expertise to counsel clients through major financial and lifestyle transitions in relocating, refinancing and selling homes.

