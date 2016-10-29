Contributions (Oct. 29, 2016)

Autism group receives two grants

The Red River Valley Asperger-Autism Network (RRVAN) was awarded two grants recently. The nonprofit received a $2,400 grant from the FM Area Foundation in addition to a $2,500 grant from Operation Round Up through the SERVE Foundation, funded by Cass County Electric Cooperative members. Both awards are for organizational support, to help fund multiple programs provided by RRVAN.

For more information on RRVAN, call (701) 566-1675 or visit www.rrvan.org.

Profile by Sanford provides meals for hunger relief

Profile by Sanford locations donated more than 11,000 entrees to help feed the hungry during September for Feeding America's Hunger Action Month.

For every Profile chicken gumbo or beef stew entrée purchased last month, Profile donated an entrée to the local Feeding America affiliate or another local hunger relief organization.

The more than 11,000 entrées came from nearly 30 Profile locations across 10 states.

Profile is a weight-management system developed by Sanford Health physicians and researchers.

Commerce dept. awards grant for workforce training program

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced two workforce enhancement grants for Bismarck State College (BSC) totaling $328,376. Workforce enhancement grants enable two-year colleges to apply for funds to create or enhance training programs that address workforce needs of North Dakota's private-sector employers. Projects require a dollar-for-dollar match of all state money with private funds.

The first grant of $314,300 will be used for BSC's energy industry programs. The grant will provide equipment upgrades for the power plant technology, process plant technology, energy services and renewable technician and mechanical maintenance programs. It will also update the non-credit welding program.

The second grant of $14,076 will be used for BSC's precision agriculture program and update the technology of the program to meet the needs of the agriculture industry.

Grant funding may be used for curriculum development, equipment, recruitment, training and certifying instructors.

For more information, visit www.NDCommerce.com.