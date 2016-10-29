Building Permits (Oct. 29, 2016)
Moorhead
Daniel Parrow, 3447 17th St. S., new residential, $175,000
All Elements Inc., 501 Main Ave., nonresidential remodeling, $31,225
Dale Buchholz Construction, 1601 1st Ave. N., new multi, $3.8 million
Eagle Ridge Partners, 801 44th Ave. S., new multi, $4,712,975
Thomsen Homes, 4516 12th St. S., new residential, $141,000
Vision Construction, 2412 8th St. S., nonresidential remodeling, $450,000
Windows Plus, 1021 46th Ave. S., new residential, $250,000
Fargo
Score Brothers Construction & Siding, 2118 S. Sterling Rose Lane, residential remodeling, $33,000
2805 88th Ave. S., garage, $95,000
1405 15th St. S., residential remodeling, $30,000
Brekke Custom Homes Inc., 5895 26th St. S., residential remodeling, $80,000
Designer Homes of Fargo-Moorhead, 4773 32nd St. S., new residential, $470,000
Master Carpentry Services Inc., 1209 3rd St. N., residential remodeling, $152,000
Paula Rae Homes, 3701 N. Grandwood Drive, foundation, $100,000
R&M Properties, 3697 S. Crimson Loop, new residential, $299,000
Brookstone Property, 5390 51st Ave. S., foundation, $54,000
Western Products, 3013 N. Bohnet Blvd., residential remodeling, $29,647
Gehrtz Construction Services, 4861 45th St. S., new commercial, $400,000
Gehrtz Construction Services, 4861 45th St. S., parking lot, $100,000
Accent Contracting, 349 9th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $71,093
Delta Design & Construction Inc., 2825 38½ Ave. S., residential remodeling, $20,000
Kilbourne Construction Management, 217 N. Roberts St., new commercial, $10.4 million
Brookstone Property, 5982 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5980 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5972 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5970 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5960 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5958 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5948 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5946 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5936 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5934 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5924 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5922 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5912 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5910 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Thomsen Homes, 2094 75th Ave. S., new residential, $165,000
Plecity-Kowalski Construction, 1357 5th St. N., residential remodeling, $35,000
5690 66th St. S., residential remodeling, $25,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 5994 58th St. S., new twin home, $181,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 5986 58th St. S., new twin home, $181,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 6219 63rd Ave. S., new twin home, $155,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 6213 63rd Ave. S., new twin home, $155,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 5933 58th St. S., new twin home, $181,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 5925 58th St. S., new twin home, $181,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 5969 58th St. S., new twin home, $155,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 5955 58th St. S., new twin home, $155,000
R.A. Heath Construction Inc., 2511 S. Kirsten Lane, commercial remodeling, $198,020
Thomsen Homes, 6251 18th St. S., new residential, $200,135
Jordahl Custom Homes, 6088 58th St. S., new residential, $160,000
Heritage Homes, 7431 14th St. S, new residential, $352,000
Paces Lodging, 5180 S. Prosperity Way, commercial remodeling, $72,500