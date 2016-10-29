Hires and promotions (Oct. 29, 2016)

Craft hired at First International Insurance

First International Insurance has hired Amanda Craft as an agent. She has more than 12 years of insurance and banking experience. Licensed in North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota, Craft will assist business customers with their insurance needs.

Industrial Builders hires Kukowski, promotes Lefor

Kerry Kukowski has joined Industrial Builders Inc. as an IT system administrator, and Ryan Lefor has been promoted to superintendent.

Kukowski grew up in Jamestown, N.D., and graduated from Fargo South High School. He graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College Moorhead in computer and network technology. He has been in the IT field in the area for more than 10 years.

A graduate of MSCTC in 2006, Lefor has been with IBI in a variety of capacities since 2004. He has been working with the GPS ground control system since 2012.

American Crystal Sugar promotes four

Sid Zier accepted the position of shift administrator in the East Grand Forks, Minn., factory of American Crystal Sugar Co. Previously, he served as assistant packaging and warehouse supervisor.

Matthew Springer accepted the position of shift administrator in the East Grand Forks factory. Springer graduated from East Grand Forks High School and started with American Crystal Sugar in December 2011. He started as a process technician V and worked his way through training and most recently was a process technician I.

Bryan Desrosier accepted the position of shift administrator in the Crookston, Minn., factory. Desrosier started with ACSC back in 1980 as a campaign employee and transitioned to year-round in 1998. He has worked multiple positions with the company, most recently as a process technician I.

Ryan Wall has accepted the position of factory manager in the Crookston factory. Wall earned a mechanical engineering degree from North Dakota State University. He joined American Crystal Sugar in May 2005. He has held many positions within the East Grand Forks and the Drayton, N.D., factories, most recently production superintendent.

McCormick joins Braun Intertec as chief operating officer

John McCormick has joined Braun Intertec as chief operating officer. He brings 32 years of experience in operations, financial management, business planning and analysis and acquisitions.

Prior to joining Braun Intertec, McCormick led financial and operations teams at various manufacturing, technology and service companies, including roles as a vice president and chief financial officer. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin, and as a certified public accountant, he received the notable Elijah Watt Sells Award.

He serves as an executive committee board member and finance committee chairman for Bolder Options and the PinkySwear Foundation. He is actively involved with several ESOP organizations, which includes roles as a board member of Kreg Tool, and as the lead director, audit and compensation committee chairman, and ESOP committee board member of Realityworks.

Kreutz joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties

Rhonda Kreutz has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties. Kreutz is a licensed Realtor in North Dakota and Minnesota and will concentrate on selling and listing residential properties in the Fargo-Moorhead area and surrounding communities.

After graduating from Fargo South High School, she attended Interstate Business College. Before entering real estate, she held several positions including a job as a medical assistant, a self-employed day care provider and most recently as a lead for the Fargo Public School system.

Fargo VA hires three

The Fargo VA Medical Center has hired Dr. Malachia Trout as a provider on the primary care team, Dr. Pradeep Wardhan as a hospitalist on the specialty medicine team and Dr. Ala'a Kalloub as an orthopedic surgeon on the surgical team.

Trout earned her medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine Omaha. She completed her residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Wardhan earned his bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery degree from the University College of Medical Sciences, University of Delhi, India. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Roger Williams Medical Center, Boston University School of Medicine in Boston.

Kalloub earned his bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery degree from the University of Baghdad, Iraq. He completed his orthopedic musculoskeletal fellowship at MedStar Washington Hospital, Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., and his Orthopedic Sports Medicine Fellowship and Orthopedic Trauma Fellowship at the University of Louisville, Ky.

Silewski joins Gate City Insurance Agency

Adam Silewski has been hired as the Insurance Advisor for Gate City Insurance Agency at the bank's Grand Forks South Washington office.

Silewski comes to Gate City Insurance Agency with over five years of experience in the insurance industry. He will be focused on providing insurance and risk management solutions including auto, home, boat and recreational vehicle insurance.

Silewski earned a bachelor's degree in management communication and business from North Dakota State University.

Perez joins Gate City Insurance Agency

Rachel Perez has been hired as the insurance adviser for Gate City Insurance Agency at the bank's Village West office in Fargo.

Perez comes to Gate City Insurance Agency with more than 15 years of previous experience in the insurance industry. She will be focused on providing insurance and risk management solutions including auto, home, boat and recreational vehicle insurance.

Perez earned an associate of arts degree from North Dakota State College of Science.

Woolery hired at United Blood Services

United Blood Services has hired Taylor Woolery as a laboratory technician for its blood center in Fargo.

Dockter promoted at Cole Papers

Kirk Dockter has been promoted to director of purchasing in the general department at Cole Papers. Kirk joined Cole in May after spending 29 years working in various roles, most recently general manager, at a large food processor. His previous role was product manager in the general department.

Olson joins Payroll Professional's

Payroll Professional's Inc., Fargo, has hired Miranda Olson as a customer service representative. She graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Moorhead, with an accounting associate of applied science degree and payroll specialist diploma.

Shawn joines Midco Sports Network

Midco Sports Network has named Brian Shawn to its on-air talent team, focusing on North Dakota State University men's and women's basketball coverage.

Shawn has more than 10 years of experience in sports broadcasting and play-by-play and is an award-winning sports journalist. He's spent five years as the live announcer for both NDSU basketball and football. Shawn has worked for MidcoSN as a freelancer providing analysis and reporting for high school and college sports.

Shawn is involved in the Fargo/Moorhead community through the Chamber of Commerce and serves on the board of directors for Access of the Red River Valley and the Fargo Lions Club. He earned a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of North Dakota.

Kaasam joins Essentia Health in Park Rapids

Dr. Sriveer Kaasam, a family medicine physician, has joined the Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic in Park Rapids, Minn.

Kaasam earned a medical degree from Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad, India. He completed a residency in family medicine at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield.

Leick promoted at Goldmark

Caitlin Leick has been promoted to site manager at Goldmark Property Management. Leick joined Goldmark as a leasing specialist and was promoted to assistant site manager. She graduated from North Dakota State University with a bachelor's degree in apparel and design.

GoodBulb hires four

GoodBulb has hired Adam Fugleberg as warehouse manager, Marlin Wells as a lighting specialist, Emily Vogel for Amazon/customer service and Sam Ohman in shipping and receiving.

Fugleberg studied at the University of North Dakota with a focus on math and science. He has a wide array of experience in order fulfillment, and was most recently employed by International Marketing Systems as the production manager.

Wells earned a degree in mass communication from Minnesota State University. He was previously a client account specialist for Signarama.

Vogel earned a degree from North Dakota State University in exercise science and is currently enrolled in a Web development course. She was previously a coordinator and special events lead for TNT Kid's Fitness & Gymnastics.

Ohman is currently attending North Dakota State University and is studying finance.

Essentia Health welcomes advanced practitioners

Nurse practitioner Jack Baden has joined the Walk-In Care Department at the Essentia Health-52nd Avenue Clinic in Fargo. Baden earned a master's degree in nursing from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. He is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Clinical psychologist Jo Ellison has joined the behavioral health department at the Essentia Health-South University Clinic in Fargo. Ellison earned a doctorate degree in clinical psychology from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. She has worked in private practice, community mental health centers and in research and testing.

Nurse practitioner Anna Thomas has joined the Family Medicine Department at the Essentia Health-South University Clinic in Fargo.

Thomas earned a doctorate degree in nursing from the North Dakota School of Nursing in Fargo. She is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.