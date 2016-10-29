Business digest (Oct. 29, 2016)

To participate, eligible students (ages 13-18) need to create a 90-second video on saving money or using it wisely and submit a link to the video, along with a completed entry form, to Bremer by Dec. 1. All videos received by this deadline and meeting the contest criteria will be reviewed by a panel of Bremer judges, who will consider each video's quality, creativity and message to determine the winner.

The student director of the winning video will receive a $500 prize from Bremer. That video will then be submitted to the ABA for its national contest, where it will compete for a prize of up to $5,000 for the student, plus a scholarship for a teacher at the student's school so they can attend the 2017 Jump$tart National Educator Conference.

For more information, visit www.bremer.com and search "video."

Fargo Center for Dermatology expands, adds new number

After eight years of providing dermatology care at her current south Fargo location, Dr. Rachel Ness, a board-certified dermatologist, has added clinical space to better accommodate patients. The business remains at its same location, 4141 31st Ave. S., Suite 103, Fargo.

Some of the expanded space will be used for the company's growing phototherapy/Xtrac and laser patient population to better serve patients with psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and other medical conditions.

Along with the new added space, the business name has changed to Fargo Center for Dermatology to better reflect the services offered. The company's address remains the same, but it has a new phone number, (701) 478-8780, and a new fax number, (701) 478-8781.

For more information, visit www.fargoderm.com.

Cornerstone Bank to host cyber security seminars for businesses

Cornerstone Bank is partnering with Secure Banking Solutions to provide corporate security awareness seminars Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The seminars will include information on recent cyber attacks, trends in cybercrime and ransomware, corporate account take-over threats and how businesses can better secure themselves including a useful self-assessment.

Sessions will take place at 7:30 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. and will last an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. A light breakfast will be provided at the morning session, a light lunch at the noon session, and refreshments at the afternoon session.

Sessions will be held at the following North Dakota Cornerstone Bank locations: 2280 45th St. S., Fargo; 2112 12th St. N., Bismarck; 3095 15th St. W., Dickinson; 323 S. Main St., New Town; and 11 S. Main St., Parshall; 500 2nd Ave. S.W., Watford City.

RSVPs are required as space is limited. Attendees are asked to email cyber@cornerstonebanks.net to reserve a spot or call a local Cornerstone Bank.

Better Business Bureau to moderate cyber security panel

Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota will moderate a panel of cyber-security experts at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Holiday Inn Fargo, 3803 13th Ave. S., as part of a Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber business education training.

The cyber security panel includes lunch, offers helpful insights into local and national fraud in a society where online data security threats seem to be multiplying. Panelists Lisa Jemtrud, director of BBB's Institute for Marketplace Ethics; Rick Davis of Insight Technologies; and Jesse Van Nevel of First International Bank and Trust will discuss cyber threats as they pertain to the business world, as well as emerging trends. The event will be moderated by Heather Johnson, BBB's business outreach coordinator. There will be a question-and-answer session.

Business owners are invited to come with questions and learn tactics they can use to prevent cyber thieves from adversely affecting their bottom lines.

Tickets cost $27 in advance for chamber members and $40 in advance for non-members and are available at fargomoorheadmncoc.weblinkconnect.com/events.

Advanced Bone Technology takes top honors

The third annual Spark Your Startup Business Pitch contest held in Barnesville, Minn., has awarded the top five winners. First place and $1,000 was awarded to Advanced Bone Technology, second place and $500 was presented to OpGo Marketing, and third place and $250 each ended in a tie for Spinthesis and Dynamic Biological Systems. SocEd won the People's Choice award and $250, which was decided upon by public online voting.

As first-place winner, Advanced Bone Technology is also eligible for a $10,000 forgivable loan from the Barnesville Economic Development Authority, if the company decides to open a business within the city within an allotted time period. Business pitch participants were not required to be from Barnesville or open a business there.

All entries are the in the pre-revenue stage of business and filled out an online application to enter the contest. Applicants were evaluated, and narrowed down to the top entries. On Oct. 6, the business startups made their pitch in front of a panel of contest sponsor judges at Barnesville's historic Old City Hall. Each startup had five minutes to give their presentation, and judges had four minutes to ask questions, then questions were opened up to the audience.