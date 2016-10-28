Health IT company Cognosante expands to bigger Fargo office

Davis Foster, president of the health data and communications business unit, said moving into a new office allowed the company to consolidate its Fargo operations from two facilities to one larger office.

"It gives us a greater capacity than we had before, and we have all intention of staffing new programs in this facility," she said.

Headquartered in McLean, Va., Cognosante has had an office here since April 2005. The company does consulting work, IT development and business process outsourcing, a service the Fargo office primarily supports for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"We've had phenomenal growth, especially over the past five years," Foster said about the local office.