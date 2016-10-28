Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Clash near Cannon Ball brings toll for protesters, law enforcement

    Health IT company Cognosante expands to bigger Fargo office

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 9:36 a.m.
    Health information technology company Cognosante held a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday, Oct. 25, to open its new 13,000-square-foot facility at 300 45th St. S. in Fargo. Jeremy Albright / Special to The Forum

    FARGO—A health information technology company has moved into a bigger office here.

    Cognosante held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 25, to celebrate the opening of its new facility at 300 45th St. S. The 13,000-square-foot space has room for 340 employees.

    Davis Foster, president of the health data and communications business unit, said moving into a new office allowed the company to consolidate its Fargo operations from two facilities to one larger office.

    "It gives us a greater capacity than we had before, and we have all intention of staffing new programs in this facility," she said.

    Headquartered in McLean, Va., Cognosante has had an office here since April 2005. The company does consulting work, IT development and business process outsourcing, a service the Fargo office primarily supports for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

    "We've had phenomenal growth, especially over the past five years," Foster said about the local office.

    Explore related topics:Businessinside businesscognosantefargoHealth careinformation technology
    Ryan Johnson

    After four years of covering news for the Grand Forks Herald and The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, Ryan Johnson has been a features and business reporter for The Forum since 2013.

    Have a comment to share about a story? Letters to the editor should include author’s name, address and phone number. Generally, letters should be no longer than 250 words. All letters are subject to editing. Send to letters@forumcomm.com

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
    Advertisement