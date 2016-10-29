Honors and officers (Oct. 29, 2016)

Case was elected association president for the 2012-2013 term. The following year her served as chairman.

Case retired from Forum Communications in 2013 as president and CEO after spending 31 years with the company. He remains on the company’s board of directors.

Kadoun honored for 35 years at Bank of the West

Sue Kadoun is being honored for 35 years of service at Bank of the West in Fargo. Kadoun began her career as a bookkeeper/proof operator in Lidgerwood, N.D., and moved to Fargo in 1997. She was a financial services consultant for many years and now serves as senior receptionist at the downtown Fargo branch. Kadoun lives in Fargo.

Pietrus installed as president of Dakota Moose Association

The Dakota Moose Association announced that Stephen Pietrus, of Pierre, S.D., was recently installed as the 2016-17 president of the association. Pietrus was elected to this position at the 70th annual Dakota Moose Association convention held in Mandan, N.D.

The Dakota Moose Association supports 12 moose lodges with more than 6,000 members throughout North Dakota and South Dakota.

Swiontek appointed to Community Bank Advisory Council

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has appointed Gate City Bank Chairman, President and CEO Steve Swiontek as a member of the Community Bank Advisory Council (CBAC) in Washington, D.C.

The CBAC advises and consults with the bureau on consumer financial issues related to community banks. The CBAC helps to strengthen the bureau's charge to serve and protect consumers by ensuring that the bureau receives a wide range of insight, expertise, analysis and information about consumer finance market trends and practices.

Swiontek has 38 years of banking experience and has served as chairman, president and CEO of Gate City Bank since 2001.

Marvanova named to national pharmacy board

Dr. Marketa Marvanova, chair of pharmacy practice in the College of Health Professions at North Dakota State University, has been appointed to serve as a specialist member on the Board of Pharmacy Specialties — Psychiatric Pharmacy Specialty Council.

Members of the Psychiatric Pharmacy Specialty Council make recommendations to the Board of Pharmacy Specialties to develop standards and other requirements for certification and recertification of pharmacists in the psychiatric pharmacy (BCPP), develop and administer examinations as required for BCPP certification and recertification of pharmacists, evaluate the qualifications of individual pharmacists, and submit the names of those pharmacists recommended for BCPP certification or recertification.

The three-year term begins in January.

Marvanova's areas of specialization in pharmacy include neurology, psychiatry and gerontology. She received her doctorate degree from Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic, and her doctor of pharmacy degree from the University of Eastern Finland School of Pharmacy. She previously served in positions at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Chicago State University College of Pharmacy, Rush University Medical Center and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

ND dentist installed as American Dental Association trustee

Kenneth McDougall, a dentist practicing in Jamestown, N.D., was recently installed as a trustee of the American Dental Association (ADA). McDougall's installation took place in Denver at the ADA's 157th annual meeting.

The ADA board of trustees formulates and reviews policies and programs and makes recommendations to the members of the ADA's governing body, the House of Delegates. McDougall will play a major role in the organization's mission of being America's leading advocate for oral health. He will represent the Tenth District.

McDougall has been a member of the ADA since 1981, and previously served as the chair of the Council on ADA Sessions. He also served as chair of the American Dental Political Action Committee. McDougall has been an active member of the North Dakota Dental Association and was its president in 2000; he was also president of the Central District Dental Society in 1993 and has been a member since 1981. Since 2000, McDougall has been a member of the International College of Dentists.

McDougall has been in private practice in Jamestown since 1981, after receiving a doctor of dental surgery degree from the University of Minnesota. He has also served as a dentist at North Dakota State Hospital and on the medical staff at the Anne Carlsen School for Children.

Lake Agassiz Kiwanis Club elects officers

The Lake Agassiz Kiwanis Club has elected the following new officers and board members for the 2016-17 year: Susan Brudvik, president; Tom Brummer, president elect; Kristi Engelstad, past president; Dick Brudvik, secretary/treasurer; and Dave Rasmussen, Greg Miller and Jonny Berg, board members.

The Lake Agassiz Kiwanis Club meets at noon every Monday at the Baymont Inn and Suites in Fargo.

Burgard named Housekeeper of the Year

Discover Lodging Management, Inc. announced Lada Burgard from AmericInn Lodge and Suites South in Fargo as Discover Lodging Management's Housekeeper of the Year. Burgard was acknowledged for her superior performance in providing guests with a clean, comfortable room, as well as creating a positive atmosphere with staff. Burgard was awarded Housekeeper of the Year in October.

Local business owners graduate from leadership program

Fifteen small business owners graduated from the U.S. Small Business Administration Emerging Leaders program, a "mini-MBA" training initiative for local businesses on the brink of growth.

This is the second year the SBA North Dakota District Office has provided the seven-month executive education series. The program includes about 50 hours of classroom time, connects small business owners with a network of industry experts and peers and supports the creation of a three-year strategic growth action plan. For more information, visit www.sba.gov/emergingleaders.

A graduation ceremony took place Monday, Oct. 24 with the keynote address given by Dean Atchison of Spectrum Aeromed, the 2014 North Dakota Small Business Person of the Year.

The following are the 2016 SBA Emerging Leaders graduates by city:

Fargo: Stephanie Andersen, ZulaFly; Andre Arneson, INTENSE Collision Center Inc.; Ray Berry, OmniByte Technology; Anita Hoffarth, Reach Partners Inc.; Katherine Kiernan, Aspire Realty Team; Ciara Stockeland, MODE/Mama Mia Inc.; Jim Tinney, Home Helper Services, LLC; James Whirlwind Soldier, dogIDs.

Minot, N.D.: Tyler Berube, Stealth Tubing Inspections.

Moorhead: Aaron Juhnke, Junkyard Brewing Company; Ken Olexa, JDP Automation Inc.

Rolla, N.D.: Tom Neameyer, Microlap Technologies Inc.

Wahpeton, N.D.: Justin Neppl, Tiny Tykes.

West Fargo: Matthew Faul, Red E, LLC; Jake Hancock, Razor Consulting Solutions Inc.

Maxwell named 2016 Laundry Employee of the Year

Discover Lodging Management Inc. announced that Linda Maxwell from Country Inn and Suites by Carlson, Fargo, as the company's Laundry Employee of the Year. Maxwell was acknowledged for her superior performance in guest service as well as positive teamwork with other staff.

Maxwell was awarded Breakfast Attendant Employee of the Year in October 2016. Discover Lodging Management Inc. is a hotel management company located in Fargo currently managing 18 hotels in Minnesota, North Dakota, Florida and Idaho.

Astrup named NALS of Fargo Moorhead Boss of the Year

Stephen P. Astrup has been named 2016-17 Boss of the Year of the legal professional association NALS of Fargo Moorhead.

Astrup is an associate attorney at JD Legal Planning in Fargo, where he concentrates his practice on estate planning, with an emphasis on farm and business succession planning.

Before joining JD Legal Planning, Astrup served as a certified student attorney in the Clay County Attorney's Office in Moorhead and the Washington County Public Defender's Office in Stillwater, Minn. He also served as a judicial extern to Judge Gary R. Schurrer of Washington County, Minn.

Astrup earned his undergraduate degrees in political science and business from Concordia College in Moorhead. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

Astrup is a member of the board of directors for The Arc West Central and Hospice of the Red River Valley. He is also a volunteer firefighter for the Dilworth Fire Department, as well as a member of the planning and zoning commission for the city of Dilworth.

During planting and harvesting Astrup works on Astrup Farms in Dilworth.

Sanford nurses receive DAISY awards

Sanford Health registered nurses Robert Blome, Kat Carlson, Kathleen Dewar, Mary Erickson, Susan Foster and Molly Murch were recently presented with DAISY awards.

Blome works in the neurosurgery department. Carlson is with the palliative care unit. Dewar and Erickson work in the intensive care unit. Foster is in the post-anesthesia care unit, and Murch works in the surgery department.

Sanford Health partners with the DAISY Foundation to celebrate extraordinary nurses. The award is presented to nurses who are recognized as outstanding role models and consistently demonstrate excellence through clinical expertise and compassionate, extraordinary care.

Kaiser awarded Medallion of Service

Marti Kaiser, association executive for the Fargo Moorhead Area Association of Realtors, has been inducted into the Omega Tau Rho Fraternity by the North Dakota Association of Realtors in recognition of her leadership skills.

Kaiser was awarded a Medallion of Service, as a token of the high esteem in which she is held by the Realtor organization, during its annual convention in Fargo.

Once a medallion is awarded, the recipient is a member for life and does not receive the award again.

Kaiser has been involved with state and the National Association of Realtors and is involved in various professional and civic organizations.

Heitkamp receives national manufacturing award

U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., was honored by the National Association of Manufacturers on Thursday, Oct. 27 in Fargo when she received the organization's Award of Manufacturing Legislative Excellence. Thes award demonstrates Heitkamp's steadfast commitment to North Dakota manufacturers and highlights the importance of producing jobs and exports.

Vogel named conference finalist

Amber Vogel, business process analyst with Alerus, has been named as a finalist for the BAI Emerging Leaders Scholarship. As a finalist, Vogel received free registration to BAI Beacon, a conference focused on important issues facing financial services leaders. The conference took place Oct. 5-6 in Chicago. The program invests in the professional development of the next generation of financial services leaders.

Vogel started working with Alerus in 2015 as a consultant, and joined Alerus in 2016. She previously worked as director of consulting at NetWork Center and has more than 10 years of experience in the technology and project management fields.

Vogel earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of Mary and a Bachelor of Science in business administration from North Dakota State University. She is also a past graduate of the United Way of Cass Clay's 35 under 35 Women's Leadership Program.