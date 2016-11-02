"We just really never had a need to promote ourselves any way other than word of mouth. That's always been what worked for us," Brion said.

"We still make our appointments with paper and pencil," Judy added.

Those two things aside, ReViVe can hardly be considered behind-the-times. Everything in the salon at 819 8th St. S. is trendy, including the couple themselves. One would never guess the young-looking couple has a 25- and a 32-year-old.

Brion and Judy began dating shortly after they met at Joseph's School of Hair Design in Fargo in 1985. Except for the first few years following graduation, the couple has worked side-by-side. Before ReViVe, they worked together at Dayton's salon in the West Acres Shopping Center.

That's where Lisa Borgen of Moorhead first went to see Judy 25 years ago. She says she stuck with Judy over the years because she keeps up with current styles and is so easy to work with.

Borgen also appreciates how active the couple is in the Moorhead community.

One way they get involved is by doing hair for the cast of area theater productions. Brion has worked with director Rebecca Meyer-Larson on productions at Moorhead High School since 2002.

She can't say enough good things about what he has done for her students.

"It's hard to be a high school student, a high school artist, to stand up on stage and bare your soul," she said. "But he makes them feel, depending on the role, sometimes more beautiful, sometimes more fierce, sometimes more frightening. He just helps them get into character."

Brion does her hair as well.

"What he's done to make these kids feel more confident he's also done for this frazzled director. The time I spend in his salon in his chair talking about politics or talking about our families or whatever is the best therapy around," she said.

'Be nice to each other'

After 30 years, neither Brion nor Judy say they can imagine doing anything else for a living.

Doing hair has been Judy's dream since she was a young girl poring over Seventeen and Teen magazines.

"I would devour them and loved them. There isn't anything else I ever wanted to do besides this. I still love it," she said.

Brion, on the other hand, took a while to come around. He thought it was absurd when his mom suggested he attend cosmetology school, but one thing led to another, and he fell in love with the artistry of the profession.

"I just like the craftsmanship of it. The discipline of it. You're able to create, but yet there's a method to it," he said.

The couple often gets asked what their secret is to living and working together.

Judy says the key is keeping work and home life separate.

It also helps that they're busy with clients all day.

"We probably, cumulatively in a 10-hour-day, have maybe five minutes of face time with each other," Brion said. "It's not like we're sitting in a cubicle together."

At this point, Judy said she can't picture not working with Brion.

"I don't think it needs a lot of analyzing either," he added. "You just have to be nice to each other."

Business profile

What: ReViVe Salon

Where: 819 30th Ave. S. Suite 201, Moorhead

Contact: (218) 477-8483