Digest (Nov. 5, 2016)

The team, led by chief cook Tim Olson, competed against 95 other U.S. and international teams. Spitfire received a perfect score from the judges in the chicken category, which resulted in a tie for first place. They also placed fifth in beef brisket and seventh in the sauce category.

NDSU included in major medical research grant

A North Dakota State University researcher is participating in a new $20 million, five-year grant received by the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Mark McCourt, the Dale Hogoboom and James A. Meier Professor of Psychology and director of the Center for Visual and Cognitive Neuroscience (CVCN), is a member of the steering committee of the medical center's new Great Plains IDeA-CTR Network, a collaboration of nine institutions in Nebraska, North Dakota, Kansas and South Dakota.

Funding for the network is provided through the Institutional Development Award (IDeA) program and the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of General Medical Studies. It will focus on developing early career researchers into independent scientists and increasing the infrastructure and other resources needed to support clinical or translational research throughout the region.

Fargo Jet Center's flight school recognized

Fargo Jet Center's Flight School has been recognized for its high standard of accomplishment in flight training by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), the world's largest aviation association. The flight school has been awarded a spot on the 2016 Flight Training Excellence Awards Honor Roll, a title given to high-scoring flight schools from AOPA's annual flight training poll.

The 2016 awards were drawn from flight students and pilots who voluntarily reviewed their flight training experience last summer through an AOPA online poll. The process yielded an evaluation of 789 different flight schools and 1,515 individual flight instructors. For more information, visit www.fargojet.com/school.

Alex Stern Family Foundation establishes scholarship

The Alex Stern Family Foundation has established a new scholarship endowment at the University of North Dakota. The Alex Stern Family Foundation Scholarship Endowment will support students attending UND from the Fargo-Moorhead area, with priority given to those with financial need.

The gift also qualifies for a match from the North Dakota Higher Education Challenge Fund. Under this initiative, the state of North Dakota will match $1 for every $2 given by private donors to the UND Foundation on gifts of $50,000 or more.

The Alex Stern Family Foundation supports the arts, social welfare and human services, education, youth recreation, civic projects and health issues for the benefit of the greater Fargo-Moorhead area.

Research ND funds $300,000 request

The North Dakota Centers of Excellence Commission awarded a funding request for one Research North Dakota Grant for $300,000 on Oct. 26.

Through Research ND, firms have the opportunity to leverage research, development and commercialization funds and gain access to the creative talents and extensive research base of North Dakota's research universities. Research ND matching funds are awarded on a competitive basis for projects based on proposals submitted jointly by researchers from a North Dakota research university and a private sector partner.

The following request was funded:

• University of North Dakota Electrical Engineering, in partnership with Spectral Molecular Imaging Inc. (SMI) and eTreat Medical Diagnostics Inc., was awarded $300,000 to develop a tool and computer algorithms that will allow melanoma and psoriasis patients to share images captured with their mobile devices with their physicians for the purpose of monitoring the progression of these diseases.

The next deadline for Research ND and Research ND BIO and Phase 1 and 2 Venture Grant applications is Friday, Nov. 18. For more information, visit www.ResearchND.com.

Marco receives Triple Crown award

Information technology company Marco, of St. Cloud, Minn., received a Triple Crown Award on Oct. 26 based on revenue, growth and technical expertise.

Throughout 2016, Marco has earned CRN's Tech Elite 250, Solutions Provider 500 and Fast Growth 150 awards, which led to winning the Triple Crown Award. This award recognizes solution providers leading the IT industry.

Marco was ranked No. 145 in the Fast Growth 150 Award, No. 103 in the Solutions Provider 500 Award and has won CRN's Tech Elite 250 Award 14 times since 2001.

This is the first time Marco has been honored with this award, which is in its third year.

PeopleService signs contract with Oxbow

PeopleService, a contract water and wastewater company, announced they have signed an agreement to handle water and wastewater management and operations for the city of Oxbow, N.D.

The move comes at a time when many communities across America face factors that force city management to make such moves. Those factors include changing population demographics, aging infrastructure and mounting regulatory issues.

PeopleService provides licensed water and wastewater professionals to manage operations.

The Oxbow agreement includes PeopleService handling the staffing, routine operations, ongoing maintenance and regulatory compliance.

Manufacturing job losses in October

The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, a leading economic indicator for a nine-state region stretching from Arkansas to North Dakota, declined for October.

Overall, the Business Conditions Index, which ranges between 0 and 100, fell in October to 43.8 from September's 45.5. This is the fourth-straight month the index has moved below growth-neutral of 50.0. Like the national survey of supply managers, our regional survey is indicating the manufacturing sector continues to experience negative growth.

Employment: The regional employment gauge indicates the nine-state manufacturing sector continues to lose jobs, as the index fell below growth-neutral for the fifth straight month. The job gauge for October declined to 44.4 from September's 46.8.

Wholesale Prices: The wholesale inflation gauge remained in a range indicating modest inflationary pressures at the wholesale level, though the prices-paid index declined to 57.4 from September's 59.7.

Confidence: Looking ahead six months, economic optimism, as captured by the October business confidence index, slumped to a frail 39.7 from 48.5 in September.

Inventories: The October inventory index, which tracks change in the level of raw materials and supplies, plummeted to 38.5 from September's 40.1.

Trade: The new export orders index advanced to a still-weak 47.3 from 33.8 in September, and the import index increased slightly to 44.6 from September's 43.4.

Minnesota: The October Business Conditions Index for Minnesota increased to 48.7 from September's 48.4. Components of the overall October index from the monthly survey of supply managers were new orders at 40.4, production or sales at 38.1, delivery lead time at 62.3, inventories at 44.8 and employment at 57.8. Percent of job changes over 12 months: manufacturing, -0.2 percent; all non-farm, 1.6 percent.

North Dakota: North Dakota's leading economic indicator for October once again sank below growth-neutral 50.0. The Business Conditions Index for the month fell to 40.5 from 48.2 in September. Components of the overall index from the monthly survey of supply managers were new orders at 37.2, production or sales at 47.8, delivery lead time at 51.1, employment at 37.7 and inventories at 28.7. Percent of job changes over 12 months: manufacturing, -2.3 percent; all non-farm, -1.3 percent.

South Dakota: The Business Conditions Index for South Dakota fell to 46.8 from September's regional high of 51.1. This is the first time the index has moved below growth-neutral after nine straight months above the 50.0 threshold. Components of the overall index for the October survey of supply managers in the state were new orders at 47.8, production or sales at 37.5, delivery lead time at 57.8, inventories at 45.6 and employment at 42.1. "Manufacturers in the state linked to agriculture, energy and international markets, detailed downturns in economic activity," said Goss. Percent of job changes over 12 months: manufacturing, -2.2 percent; all non-farm, 2.5 percent.

Maring Williams Law named to 'Best Law Firms' list

Maring Williams Law Office, P.C., has been named to the "Best Law Firms" listings for 2017 by U.S. News. The firm's Fargo and Bismarck offices were named to the Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in commercial litigation and personal injury litigation — plaintiffs. The Fargo office was also named to the Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in product liability litigation — plaintiffs.

"Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a combination of client feedback and information gained from the Law Firm Survey and the Law Firm Leaders Survey. The methodology is described at bestlawfirms.usnews.com/methodology.aspx.

Maring Williams has seven lawyers in its Fargo and Bismarck offices.

Fredrikson, Byron named to 'Best Law Firms' list

Fredrikson and Byron has been named a Tier 1 Fargo "Best Law Firm" in trusts and estates law and a Tier 1 Bismarck "Best Law Firm" in oil and gas law by U.S. News — Best Lawyers for 2017. "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

To be eligible for a ranking in a particular practice area and metro region, a law firm must have at least one lawyer who is included in Best Lawyers in that particular practice area and metro.

This year, Wayne W. Carlson, William L. Guy III and Todd E. Zimmerman were named Best Lawyers in Fargo, and Lawrence Bender and William P. Pearce were named Best Lawyers in Bismarck.

Businesses honored for supporting employment of people with disabilities

The North Dakota Department of Human Services' Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) announced that Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Williston has been named the 2016 North Dakota State DVR Employer of the Year.

The annual award honors North Dakota business owners and employers for their efforts to support, develop and inspire individuals with disabilities to achieve employment goals and to reach their full potential in their community.

Regional award recipients included: Auto Therapy, Bismarck; Drayton Foods, Fargo; Big Sioux Cafe, Grand Forks; and Valley City Barnes County Public Library, Valley City.

Award nominees and recipients have established ongoing partnerships with the division and its eight regional offices.

Paradiso of Fargo received a new award recognizing youth employment. DVR officials presented the "You Make a Difference" award to Paradiso for providing work experience opportunities for students with disabilities. For information, visit www.nd.gov/dhs/dvr/index.html.

NDSU, UND to offer joint graduate programs

North Dakota State University's College of Engineering and the University of North Dakota's College of Engineering and Mines and School of Medicine and Health Sciences have received approval to offer joint graduate programs in biomedical engineering.

The programs, which were approved by the State Board of Higher Education at its Oct. 27 meeting, will begin being delivered on-campus and via distance delivery in fall 2017.

The interdisciplinary collaborative has been formed to create programs that attract high-quality graduate students who will be able to solve contemporary challenges in the design of medical devices and systems.

A two-year master of science in biomedical engineering and a four-year doctor of philosophy in biomedical engineering will be established.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that the job market for biomedical engineers will increase by 72 percent, faster than the average of all occupations, through 2018.