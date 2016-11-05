Honors and officers (Nov. 5, 2016)

Astrup is an associate attorney at JD Legal Planning in Fargo, where he concentrates his practice on estate planning, with an emphasis on farm and business succession planning.

Before joining JD Legal Planning, Astrup served as a certified student attorney in the Clay County Attorney's Office in Moorhead and the Washington County Public Defender's Office in Stillwater, Minn. He also served as a judicial extern to Judge Gary R. Schurrer of Washington County, Minn.

Astrup earned his undergraduate degrees in political science and business from Concordia College in Moorhead. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

Astrup is a member of the board of directors for The Arc West Central and Hospice of the Red River Valley. He is also a volunteer firefighter for the Dilworth Fire Department, as well as a member of the planning and zoning commission for the city of Dilworth.

During planting and harvesting, Astrup works on Astrup Farms in Dilworth.

Ussatis selected to serve NDSU Extension

North Dakota State University Extension Service announced that Rita Ussatis has been trained to serve as the resident master trainer select.

Ussatis was nominated and selected by the Diabetes Training and Technical Assistance Center (DTTAC) at Emory University for her dedication, effectiveness and expertise as a lifestyle coach, delivering the National Diabetes Prevention Program's lifestyle change program to a total of 150 people or groups in the community.

Ussatis is the extension agent for family and consumer sciences for Cass County.

NDSCS honors employee efforts with awards

North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D., honored two groups with the college's annual LIFE and Steeple awards on Oct. 26.

This year's LIFE award was presented to the NDSCS Diversity and Equity Council, while the Steeple award was presented to the Faculty Qualifications Task Force.

This year's LIFE award recognized Diversity and Equity Council strategic initiatives. The recipients included Dana Anderson, Mindi Bessler, Cheryl Brown, Sheila Goettle, Michelle Griffin, Jim Johnson, Melissa Johnson, Kerri Kava, Ronda Marman, Jackie Marquardt, Jane Passa, Elizabeth Phares-Oren, Chad Pitts, Sybil Priebe and Mason Rademacher.

The LIFE Award is presented to an individual, employee group or committee for developing and implementing an action plan for Strategic Planning or Academic Quality Improvement Project goals. This year's Steeple award was presented to the Faculty Qualifications Task Force. The recipients included Greg Anderson, Clint Gilbertson, Sandi Gilbertson, Shannon King, Wade King, Ken Kompelien and Jane Krump.

BBB Torch Award for Ethics winners announced

This year's winners of Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota's (BBB) Torch Awards for Ethics were named at a ceremony recently at the University of Minnesota's McNamara Alumni Center. BBB Torch Awards for Ethics recognize area businesses that display an outstanding level of ethics and integrity in all aspects of their day to day operations.

The 2016 BBB Torch Award winners are:

• Category I (1-10 employees): Twin Cities Care, Edina, Minn.

• Category II (11-50 employees): Uptown Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, Minneapolis

• Category III (51 - 175 employees): Genz-Ryan, Burnsville, Minn.

• Category IV (176+ employees): SPIRE Credit Union, Falcon Heights, Minn.

Six area students also received BBB Student of Integrity Scholarships. These awards are presented to Minnesota and North Dakota high school seniors who demonstrate through essay or video their understanding of ethics and the impact personal integrity has made in their lives. The prize amounts and this year's scholarship winners are:

• $2,500; Micayla Bitz, Mandan High School; Mandan, N.D.

• $2,500; Brooklyn Vollmer, Wing Public School; Wing, N.D.

• $1,500; Rebecca Haller, Glenburn Public School; Glenburn, N.D.

• $1,000; Ashley Solvie, Morris Area High School; Morris, Minn.

Satrang receives Grimstad Award

The 2016 Art Grimstad Christian Leadership Award has been presented to Jo Satrang.

The award is presented annually to area Christian laypeople who have had a significant spiritual impact in the community and region.

A Bible study fellowship teaching leader for the past 14 years, Satrang teaches hundreds of women each week.

Stoesz named health care executive of the year

Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota (PPMNS), has been named Health Care Executive of the Year by Minnesota Business Magazine. Minnesota Business Magazine honors health care leaders in Minnesota who have supported and accelerated the region through business growth in the medical field, corporate philanthropy and workplace innovations.

The 2016 Leaders in Health Care Awards event was held Oct. 27 at the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront in St. Paul.

NDSU English professor receives teaching award

Bruce Maylath, professor of English and upper-division writing coordinator at North Dakota State University, has been recognized with the IEEE Professional Communication Society's top prize for teaching. He received the Ronald S. Blicq Award for Distinction in Technical Communication Education at the society's annual ProComm conference Oct. 4 at the University of Texas at Austin.

The awards committee noted Maylath as the co-founder and coordinator of the Trans-Atlantic and Pacific Project, known as TAPP. Started during the 1999-2000 academic year, the project links writing, usability testing and translation classes via collaborative documentation projects at 28 universities in 15 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.

Reile's Transfer & Delivery recognizes two

Jasmin Muharemovic was recognized as Driver of the Quarter at Reile's Transfer and Delivery for his willingness to run any load and his attitude of "I just want to work," whether it is in a truck or working on special projects.

Tim Bergman was recognized as Operator of the Quarter at Reile's Transfer and Delivery because of his ability to predict labor needs and training requirements and working with a successful audit.