Goeson and Goeson, P.A. CPA's announces that Hunter W. Thorsen has passed the Uniform Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Examination. Thorsen earned a master's degree in accounting and finance and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He serves as staff accountant in the tax and business services area of the Goeson and Goeson, P.A. CPA's , in Moorhead.