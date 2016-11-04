Search
    Inside Business: Royal's Laundry opens in north Fargo

    By Meredith Holt Today at 5:15 p.m.

    FARGO — Busy Bubbles Laundromat, located at 2102 12th St. N. in north Fargo, has closed, and Royal's Laundry has opened in its place.

    Royal's Laundry features a self-service laundromat, drop-off laundry services, commercial laundry services and machine repair, and custom rug creation and cleaning. Customers also have access to free Wi-Fi, a change machine, an ATM, vending machines and Big Buck Hunter.

    The laundromat is always staffed, so customers can drop off their laundry and pick it up cleaned and folded in 24 hours or less. Staff are also on call to repair commercial laundry equipment.

    Royal's Laundry is owned by Aaron Olson. Hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call (701) 298-8589 or visit www.royalslaundry.com.

    Meredith Holt

    Meredith Holt is a features/business reporter for The Forum who covers topics in health, mental health, social issues, women's issues, arts and entertainment, food and more. She also writes a column on health and wellness, body image and media representationShe was a copy editor/page designer for six years prior to joining the features team in March 2012.

    mholt@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5590
