Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Check out The Forum's voter guide to compare candidates and prepare your ballot

    Bankruptcies (Nov. 5, 2016)

    By Forum staff reports Today at 5:35 a.m.

    Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

    Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

    Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

    Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

    Nancy Kathleen Arso, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    Courtney Brenton Lyons, Minot, Chapter 7

    Kenneth J. Mattson and Amanda L. Starbuck-Mattson, Minot, Chapter 7

    Megan L Gustafson, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Kent M McDougall and Erica M McDougall, Rocklake, Chapter 12

    Ryan Paul Levar and Amanda Marie Levar, West Fargo, Chapter 13

    Lori Jo Taylor, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Explore related topics:BusinessbankruptciesminnesotaNorth Dakota
    Advertisement