Bankruptcies (Nov. 5, 2016)

Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

Nancy Kathleen Arso, Bismarck, Chapter 7

Courtney Brenton Lyons, Minot, Chapter 7

Kenneth J. Mattson and Amanda L. Starbuck-Mattson, Minot, Chapter 7

Megan L Gustafson, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

Kent M McDougall and Erica M McDougall, Rocklake, Chapter 12

Ryan Paul Levar and Amanda Marie Levar, West Fargo, Chapter 13

Lori Jo Taylor, Fargo, Chapter 7