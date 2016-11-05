Bankruptcies (Nov. 5, 2016)
Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.
Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.
Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.
Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota
Nancy Kathleen Arso, Bismarck, Chapter 7
Courtney Brenton Lyons, Minot, Chapter 7
Kenneth J. Mattson and Amanda L. Starbuck-Mattson, Minot, Chapter 7
Megan L Gustafson, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Kent M McDougall and Erica M McDougall, Rocklake, Chapter 12
Ryan Paul Levar and Amanda Marie Levar, West Fargo, Chapter 13
Lori Jo Taylor, Fargo, Chapter 7