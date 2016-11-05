Contributions (Nov 5, 2016)

Trollwood Performing Arts School receives grant

Trollwood Performing Arts School was awarded $2,500 in an Arts, Culture and Creativity Grant for operational support by the FM Area Foundation.

Trollwood was among 18 recipients of the Arts, Culture, and Creativity Cycle of Grants with requests totaling more than $110,000. The funding provided by the FM Area Foundation will be used throughout the upcoming year to provide arts education to area youth.

Bobcat Company awards grants to six Fargo schools

Bobcat Company awarded 17 grants totaling $9,000 to North Dakota elementary, middle and high school classrooms for projects focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Ben Franklin Middle School and Independence Elementary were awarded grants for their fifth- and eighth-grade classrooms. The grants will be used for a variety of STEM-related projects. The "Doosan Discovery Grant" initiative was named for Bobcat Company's parent organization, Doosan, and is sponsored by Bobcat.

Other schools receiving Doosan Discovery grants include:

• Centennial Elementary School, Fargo, received two grants for fifth- and sixth-grade classrooms.

• Cheney Middle School, Fargo, received two grants for sixth-grade classrooms.

• Eastwood Elementary, Fargo.

• Liberty Middle School, West Fargo, received four grants for sixth- through eighth-grade classrooms.

• Light of Christ Catholic Schools, Bismarck.

• Lisbon High School, Gwinner, N.D.

• Southeast Region Career & Technology Center, Wahpeton, N.D.

• Wachter Middle School, Bismarck.

• Wahpeton Elementary, Wahpeton.

• Wahpeton Middle School, Wahpeton.

Projects will be completed during the 2016-17 academic year and are designed to improve, advance and enrich student learning. The one-time implementation and evaluation will allow students to directly incorporate community resources and utilize team-teaching strategies.

The Doosan Discovery Grant program supports educational enrichment and classroom development in STEM areas specifically. Bobcat Company invited accredited elementary, middle and high schools in North Dakota and Minnesota—located where Bobcat has offices or production facilities—to apply.

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre receives foundation grant

In October, the FM Area Foundation awarded the Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre a grant of $2,500 toward the theater's general operations. The grant was awarded to assist with special programs and talk-backs that supplement productions' themes, as well as informational events.

Such events at FMCT have included inviting the director of Fargo's Rape and Abuse Crisis Center to address the implication of rape in the August production of "Becky Shaw" and inviting co-playwright Aaron Sailors to share his experience in adapting Stephen King's classic novel for the stage during October's regional premiere of "The Shining."

Last year's standalone event, "Breaking the Chain: A Memorial for Momentum," included a staged reading by local teens of "Bang Bang You're Dead," a play about teen violence.

Firstlink receives training grant

FirstLink received $1,000 from Verendrye Electric Trust's Operation Round Up Grant Program to buy training manuals for ASIST.

ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) is a two-day class that teaches any community member how to intervene when a person is at risk of suicide. The goal is to enhance a caregiver's ability to assist a person at risk of suicide. ASIST teaches the skills necessary to intervene until either the immediate risk of suicide is reduced or additional life-assisting resources can be found.

In addition to providing resources and listening and support, FirstLink offers a variety of trainings and suicide education and prevention.