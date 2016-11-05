Building Permits (Nov. 5, 2016)

Moorhead

Western Products, 2709 14th St. S., residential remodeling, $24,407

Dabbert Custom Homes, 2118 42nd St. S., new residential, $250,000

Windows Plus, 3104 24th St. S., new residential, $220,000

DMC of Moorhead, 4888 Abby Way, new residential, $360,000

Fargo

Jordahl Custom Homes, 6096 60th Ave. S., new residential, $176,000

Meridian Commercial Construction, 4770 Amber Valley Parkway S., foundation, $40,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 5486 Tyler Ave. S., residential remodeling, $28,000

Monarch Homes, 2741 Golden Valley Parkway S., new residential, $235,000

Roers Construction Inc., 2920 Calico Drive S., foundation, $148,000

Roers Construction Inc., 2900 Calico Drive S., foundation, $148,000

Roers Construction Inc., 2840 Calico Drive S., foundation, $148,000

Roers Construction Inc., 2860 Calico Drive S., foundation, $148,000

Meridian Commercial Construction, 2921 Fiechtner Drive S., foundation, $27,090

Gehrtz Construction Services, 807 17th Ave. N., commercial remodeling, $3,885,620

Verity Homes Inc., 5651 43rd St. S., new residential, $240,900

1301 16½ St. S., residential remodeling, $20,000

Heritage Homes, 5418 34th Ave. S., new residential, $311,000

Monarch Homes, 2603 Golden Valley Parkway S., new residential, $214,000

Century Builders, 1819 11th Ave. N., foundation, $76,000

Hanson Brothers Inc., 4835 39th St. S., new residential, $395,000

Labellken Homes, 2748 Samuel Drive S., new residential, $490,000

Signature Improvements Inc., 1602 41st Ave. S., residential remodeling, $150,000

Delta Design & Construction Inc., 1305 4th St. N., residential remodeling, $35,000

819 8th Ave. N., garage, $40,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 6034 Autumn Drive S., new residential, $175,000

Qin Construction Inc., 1980 69th Ave. S., new residential, $480,000

Accent Contracting, 2816 37½ Ave. S., residential remodeling, $41,954

Best Choice Construction, 3664 Cordova Loop S., new residential, $200,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 3684 56th St. S., new residential, $229,000

Meinecke Johnson, 5201 42nd St. S., new commercial, $4,405,350

Meinecke Johnson, 5201 42nd St. S., parking lot, $220,000

1101 10th St. S., residential remodeling, $25,000

BCH Builders, 4501 15th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $337,500

1124 9th Ave. N., garage, $25,000

West Fargo

Premium Decks, 907 39½ Ave. W., deck, $24,000

Platinum Home Contracting, 1133 28th Ave. W., new residential, $230,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 331 33rd Ave. E. unit 1, new town home, $130,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 331 33rd Ave. E. unit 2, new town home, $130,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 331 33rd Ave. E. unit 3, new town home, $130,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 331 33rd Ave. E. unit 4, new town home, $130,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 361 33rd Ave. E. unit 1, new town home, $130,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 361 33rd Ave. E. unit 2, new town home, $130,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 361 33rd Ave. E. unit 3, new town home, $130,000

Heritage Homes, 1054 51st Ave. W., new residential, $360,000

Signature Homes Inc., 1060 50th Ave. W., new residential, $300,000

Verity Homes, 413 13th Ave. NW, new residential, $179,900

Thomsen Homes, 821 Albert Drive, new residential, $175,000

Gateway Building Systems, 445 7th St. NW, commercial remodeling, $200,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 2256 10th Court W., new residential, $250,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 713 Albert Drive, new residential, $220,000

Equity Home Builders, 1071 Legion Lane W., new residential, $350,000

Midland Door Solutions, 740 11th Ave. NE, foundation, $425,000

Thomsen Homes, 817 Albert Drive, new residential, $174,000

Dietrich Homes, 3728 6th St. E., new residential, $925,000

Benjamin Custom Homes, 1130 Legion Lane W., new residential, $195,000

Keith and Tami Wilson, 3401 Shadow Wood Lane, residential remodeling, $20,000

Benjamin Custom Homes, 1314 Commander Drive, new residential, $195,000

Serenity Homes of F-M, 521 23rd Ave. W., residential remodeling, $30,000

Prairieland Homes, 1340 26th Ave. W., new residential, $225,000

Kochmann Brothers Inc., 2314 Rivers Bend Drive E., new residential, $460,000

Heritage Homes, 2427 Harbor Lane W., new residential, $263,000

Thomsen Homes, 2369 Harbor Lane W., residential remodeling, $30,000

Platinum Home Contracting, 1214 Legion Lane W., residential remodeling, $25,000

M&J Construction, 681 Pheasant Run, residential remodeling, $20,000

Craig Development, 315 23rd Ave. E., commercial remodeling, $135,000

BMW Homes, 1110 Brooks Drive W., new residential, $275,000

Derek Wentz, 315 35th Ave. E., swimming pool, $30,000