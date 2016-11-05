According to a poll conducted by the Society of Human Resource Management in May, 26 percent reported greater political volatility during the 2016 presidential election than in previous years. That number doubled when the organization checked back in October.

This year's presidential election is causing arguments among co-workers, and bosses are often forced to mediate.

The study also found that that only a third of companies have a formal policy in place for dealing with such matters.

Evren Esen, SHRM's director of workforce analytics, said those that do likely formed one in response to an incident.

"What I think happens is that when there are issues in the workplace related to politics, that's when an organization will take the steps to develop a policy," Esen said. "It will be interesting to see after this presidential election cycle whether we'll see policies increase."

Most policies prohibit employees from putting up political signs in their work areas and from wearing clothing with campaign logos, Evren said.

Where things become tricky is any attempt by the company to regulate free speech. Management must respect employees' First Amendment rights while also ensuring that opinionated discussions do not create a hostile work environment.

"Companies can't prohibit employees from talking about politics, but they can provide guidelines around the behavior that they want to see in the workplace regarding the discussion," Esen said.

Tips for keeping things civil

Denise Hellekson, a clinical associate with The Village Business Institute in Fargo, was not surprised by the SRHM study. While she isn't aware of any complaints or supervisor helpline calls directly related to the election, she has noticed an increase in employee counseling services.

"I think part of that is due to political unrest. It's those layers added onto already busy, complex and stressful lives. You see it in indirect ways," she said.

Hellekson believes this year's election is more divisive because issues such as abortion, immigration and gun control are close and personal to people.

"It's about our values. It's how we identify ourselves," she said.

That's why it's so important to be respectful, Hellekson said. She offered the following tips for keeping election talk civil in the workplace:

• Think about your intention. Stop and ask yourself your intention before bringing up politics to a co-worker. "Am I venting, or am I wanting to debate with somebody? If I don't know why I'm bringing it up, then maybe it's a good idea not to," Hellekson said.

• Most people don't want to be enlightened. Hellekson said many people will start a debate because they think they can change their opponent's mind. She advises people to first ask themselves how likely it is that their minds will change about the issue. "If I wouldn't appreciate somebody coming to me with their polar-opposite view to enlighten me, then it's probably going to be the same on their end," Hellekson said.

• Don't assume people share your beliefs. Never assume someone shares your beliefs. "Whether it's based on race or gender or any of those topics that have come up this election, I think it's a good idea not to assume anything. Even if we look like we come from the same place, that does not mean we share those same views," Hellekson said.

• Look who's around you. Even if co-workers are certain they share the same opinions, Hellekson said it is important to take note of who might overhear before initiating a conversation. Don't force people to eat lunch at their desk because they're trying to avoid a debate in the breakroom.

• Think twice about who you friend. While many realize it's risky to talk about politics in the office, that restraint often disappears on social media. Hellekson said it's best to think twice before accepting a Facebook friend request. She asks herself, "Do I want to enter into this with them? Is it going to be helpful for us?" If a person is bothered by a co-worker's posts, she said there is nothing wrong with unfollowing him or her either. Doing so might preserve that friendship in the real world.

Moving on

It's not likely these fundamental differences of opinion will simply go away after the election. Hellekson urges people to be respectful of the outcome. Winners shouldn't be racing down the hallway giving high-fives, and losers should be mindful about voicing their displeasure.

Hellekson said the way to heal is to start looking for what we have in common, rather than how we're different.