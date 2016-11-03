Schroff didn't want to give him money, so she offered to buy him lunch. She surprised herself when she asked to join him.

Schroff told a sold-out crowd of 800 people how that lunch changed her life forever at the United Way's 15th annual Women's Leadership Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Ramada Plaza & Suites here. She is also the author of a New York Times best-selling book about the experience called "An Invisible Thread."

Mazyck grew up in a single room of the Bryant Hotel with his parents, grandmother, siblings and the occasional aunt and uncle. His father was a gang member and drug dealer. His mother was addicted to heroin and crack. Mazyck said he couldn't ever remember having anything in their fridge besides water and baking soda.

Schroff couldn't get Mazyck out of her mind after that lunch. She went looking for him days later near the corner where they met. He was there looking for her as well.

They shared another meal and made plans to get together the following Monday. Before long, they were meeting every Monday.

Then, one Saturday, Mazyck called Schroff from her lobby phone to ask if she would buy him lunch. She realized they needed to come up with a more permanent solution, so she gave him two options. She could either give him money Monday night or she could make him a lunch each morning and leave it with the doorman.

Mazyck asked if it would be in a brown paper bag. She said it could be, but that would be up to him.

"Miss Laura, I don't want your money," he said. "I want my lunch in a brown paper bag because when kids come to school with their lunch in a brown paper bag, that means someone cares about them."

Mazyck was able to break the cycle of poverty, drugs and violence in his family with Schroff's help. Today, he is a happily married father of seven children.

Schroff said a lot of people tell her Mazyck was lucky to have met her, but she thinks it may be the other way around. Helping him gave her life meaning.

"For most of us, although we do want to help others and do want to make a difference, sometimes the question of where to start can be overwhelming and daunting," Schroff said. "All we have to do is slow down for a moment, pause, and recognize that these opportunities and these blessings are right in front of us."

15th anniversary

In recognition of the event's 15th anniversary, United Way President Kristi Huber took the stage to honor the founders of the United Way Women's Leadership Council — Mavis Bennett, Tammy Miller, June Hayer and Karen Offutt.

The women organized the event in 2001 as a way to increase women's participation in philanthropy.

They welcomed 100 women that first year and raised $70,000. The event raised $850,00 last year, and organizers hope to reach $1 million this year.

The money raised at Thursday's event will help the United Way's work to support children and students in the areas of early education, early literacy, child care, the Imagination Library program and student success.

Current council member Amber Ferrie encouraged attendees to think about the Maurices we have in our neighborhoods.

"You never know when that one gift, that one act of kindness or that one investment in the United Way will help that one person at a crucial point in their life," she said.