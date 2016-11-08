The insults were all in good fun, though, and some at the table were enjoying an iced tea. The men were part of a new social group in town known as ROMEO, or Retired Old Men Eating Out. They meet once a month to swap stories and share a good meal.

The outings are organized by the staff from Touchmark at Harwood Groves, but membership is open to everyone. Similar groups exist all over the country.

Touchmark resident John Williams read about ROMEO in a magazine and passed the idea along to Anne-Marie Fitz, the senior living facility's life enrichment director.

Fitz saw ROMEO as a great way to get men to socialize.

"Women do tend to be rather social, but it can sometimes be difficult for men to form friendships outside of the workplace," Fitz said. "Something like this is good for their mental and physical well-being."

Fitz believes in designing activities around the seven dimensions of healthy living as they're recognized by the International Council on Active Aging. In addition to emotional, intellectual, physical, professional, spiritual and environmental factors, Fitz said social interactions are very important to a person's well-being.

According to research by Brigham Young University, a low rate of interaction can be as unhealthy as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Joiners welcome

The men at October's meeting ranged in age from 69 to 93. Some of them were widowers. Some had girlfriends. Others, like Kelly Coffman, are married. He joked that he joined ROMEO for some time away from his wife and said she's just fine with that.

"I understand she volunteered you," teased fellow ROMEO member Jim Johnston.

They all appeared to be having fun and said they would recommend the group to friends.

"We welcome joiners. Actually, we accept them, but we expect them to pick up the tab," member John Andrist joked.

Andrist said he looks forward to the lunches.

"We're at that stage in life when we spend 75 percent of the time taking care of ourselves and the other 25 percent looking for something to do," he said.

Their next outing will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Pepper's Sports Cafe. Anyone interested in attending is asked to call Fisk at (701) 476-1200 to reserve a spot.

If you go

What: ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eating Out)

When: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 9

Where: Pepper's Sports Cafe, 2510 S. University Drive, Fargo

Contact: To RSVP, call Anne-Marie Fitz at (701) 476-1200.