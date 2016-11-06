Search
    Lost in Fargo finds place for new downtown retail store, gallery

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 6:30 p.m.
    Nels Hunstad is the owner of Lost in Fargo, which has opened its first retail store and a studio gallery in downtown Fargo. The clothing company that started up about a year ago opened Thursday, Nov. 3, at 614 Main Ave. in a basement space below the new Front Street Taproom. Dave Wallis / The Forum1 / 3
    Four-year-old Evangeline Johnson of Fargo shows off a button on her jacket that she got at Lost in Fargo. The store features clothing and art, including Fargo-themed items. Dave Wallis / The Forum2 / 3
    Art, clothing and Fargo-themed clothing is featured at Lost in Fargo at 614 Main Ave. in Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum3 / 3

    FARGO — A new clothing store in an old downtown building aims to help people get lost in Fargo — and find the overlooked or hidden places and pulse of the community.

    Lost in Fargo opened Thursday, Nov. 3, at 614 Main Ave. Suite 10, occupying the 2,200-square-foot basement of the former One World building that now includes Front Street Taproom on the ground floor.

    It's the first retail store for the brand that launched a year ago and has since become known for its variety of clothing items. Lost in Fargo apparel is available in several local stores, including Lot 2029, Kittsona and Halberstadt's downtown as well as Broadway Shoe Co. in West Acres Shopping Center and Scheels stores.

    But owner Nels Hunstad said his new downtown store is more than a retail location, and he plans to use the space to also exhibit and sell art and other goods made by local makers and artists.

    It also gives Hunstad flexibility and room to eventually start printing his own products, with ample space for production as his business grows.

    "It allows me to use it as a work studio and as a store," he said.

    Getting lost

    Lost in Fargo is a reference to, as the name suggests, getting lost in Fargo, according to Hunstad.

    "Sometimes people are feeling lost, and hopefully we're giving them that opportunity to find something that drives them, something that makes them see that there's beauty right here in Fargo and that there's something to do," he said.

    Four-year-old Evangeline Johnson shows off a button that she got at Lost in Fargo. Dave Wallis &sol; The Forum

    That's why it's fitting that the brand's first store is located in a lost space of sorts — a basement that was used for storage, not a retail operation, since the building went up in 1896.

    While the store doesn't have windows, overhead lights keep the space bright and inviting. Exposed brick walls add character, as does the old concrete floor that Hunstad said already boasted red and yellow textures from years of different stains that he decided to accent by splattering several colors of paint.

    "What we're trying to do with Lost in Fargo is really find the overlooked places and bring them to the forefront," he said. "I found this place, and it's just perfect."

    It's a fitting aesthetic for a store that aims to be more than a clothing shop, Hunstad said, with a strong focus on giving local artists a place to exhibit their work and plans to start hosting gallery showings, private events, small concerts and more.

    But Lost in Fargo will still carry plenty of clothing, including unique lines and new products that can't be found in other retailers selling the brand's merchandise.

    Business profile

    What: Lost in Fargo

    Where: 614 Main Ave. Suite 10

    Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; hours will be extended after Thanksgiving

    Online: www.facebook.com/lostinfargo

    Phone: (701) 367-1016

    Ryan Johnson

    After four years of covering news for the Grand Forks Herald and The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, Ryan Johnson has been a features and business reporter for The Forum since 2013.

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
