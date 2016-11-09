The new business, which opened Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 16 Broadway N. and took over a 1,600-square-foot space that most recently housed offices for CI Sport, is "like nothing else in town," according to manager Daniel Naylor.

"We do have the retail side where you can come in and shop retail, but then we also have where you can come in and design your own shirt or you can pick from a list of designs that we have," he said.

Area high school sports teams could come here to order matching sweatshirts, for example, or a group of relatives could get customized family reunion shirts, Naylor said.

The store has two design centers for customers, with a large touchscreen making it easy to select apparel type, choose from premade designs and customize the wording to get the right product. Two tablet computers nearby offer even more options for customers to design their own clothing or other products, with screen printing, embroidery, heat transfers, decals and stickers, door and window signs and other products printed on-site and ready for purchase in as little as a few hours.

Or people can choose what to buy from the seasonal products on the rack, according to Naylor.

Growing the concept

With a growing number of clothing stores and boutiques operating in downtown Fargo, including Kittsona, Lot 2029, Lost in Fargo and Halberstadt's, Naylor said Brands on Broadway's location in a prime spot of downtown makes sense as customers from around the region come here to shop.

But the concept behind the store, which is owned by ownership group Brands on, won't be limited to Fargo for long.

Naylor said the brand is tentatively looking at opening a store in Grand Forks, perhaps as early as spring, and future locations are also possible in Bismarck, Sioux Falls, S.D., and Loveland, Colo.

The concept also will focus on establishing an online presence through its website, www.shopbrandson.com, which allows customers to create their own clothing and products and re-order previous designs.

Brands on Broadway also gives access to unique designs from several locally based brands, including U Betcha, Nerd Tee, Explore It and TshirtWasteland.com.

"It's a store like nothing they've seen before just because we can do the quick turnaround,and we can do the design-your-own at low quantities," Naylor said.

Business profile

What: Brands on Broadway

Where: 16 Broadway N., Fargo

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Phone: (701) 373-0301

Online: www.facebook.com/brandsonbroadway