    Fargo Space Center signs on as U-Haul neighborhood dealer

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 4:30 p.m.
    Fargo Space Center, 1000 36th St. S., has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer. Special to The Forum

    FARGO — A self-storage facility here is now offering U-Haul trucks, equipment and other rental items.

    U-Haul announced earlier this week that Fargo Space Center, 1000 36th St. S., recently signed on as a neighborhood dealer.

    The facility is available for U-Haul rentals noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, with after-hours drop-off available as well.

    In addition to trucks, towing equipment and more, the facility will also offer U-Haul boxes.

    To reserve products at this new U-Haul location, call (701) 639-2073 or search on www.uhaul.com/locations.

    Ryan Johnson

    After four years of covering news for the Grand Forks Herald and The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, Ryan Johnson has been a features and business reporter for The Forum since 2013.

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
    Advertisement