Fargo Space Center signs on as U-Haul neighborhood dealer
FARGO — A self-storage facility here is now offering U-Haul trucks, equipment and other rental items.
U-Haul announced earlier this week that Fargo Space Center, 1000 36th St. S., recently signed on as a neighborhood dealer.
The facility is available for U-Haul rentals noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, with after-hours drop-off available as well.
In addition to trucks, towing equipment and more, the facility will also offer U-Haul boxes.
