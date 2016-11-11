A one-story addition will add 19,560 square feet to the facility at 4502 37th Ave. S., which already features two wings that total 62,620 square feet and 48 resident apartments. The first phase of the facility opened in 2008.

When completed, the new wing will add 24 one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments to the facility, as well as common-area and family-area space and a 1,200-square-foot dining and activities room.

Middendorp said Good Samaritan Society will continue to offer its current services, which include assisted living and basic-care living. The addition, she said, is responding to the growth and changes of the community.

"Seniors are moving to metro areas where their children (and) families are residing to all be closer," she said.