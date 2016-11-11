Search
    Good Samaritan Society starts addition at Fargo senior housing facility

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 4:20 p.m.
    Construction has started on a $3.1 million, 19,560-square-foot addition at the Good Samaritan Society, 4502 37th Ave. S. in Fargo. Ryan Johnson / The Forum

    FARGO — Good Samaritan Society is expanding its senior housing facility here.

    Work on the $3.1 million project began Oct. 12 and is tentatively scheduled to be done in June 2017, according to Executive Manager Pattie Middendorp.

    A one-story addition will add 19,560 square feet to the facility at 4502 37th Ave. S., which already features two wings that total 62,620 square feet and 48 resident apartments. The first phase of the facility opened in 2008.

    When completed, the new wing will add 24 one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments to the facility, as well as common-area and family-area space and a 1,200-square-foot dining and activities room.

    Middendorp said Good Samaritan Society will continue to offer its current services, which include assisted living and basic-care living. The addition, she said, is responding to the growth and changes of the community.

    "Seniors are moving to metro areas where their children (and) families are residing to all be closer," she said.

    Ryan Johnson

    After four years of covering news for the Grand Forks Herald and The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, Ryan Johnson has been a features and business reporter for The Forum since 2013.

