So Sheppard-Hrichena looked to creative problem solving.

She reached out to friends and family to see who might be interested in her baking — extra income that would go unnoticed. The feedback was overwhelming.

"It blew up," Sheppard-Hrichena says.

At first, the baker worked full time and made cakes on the side. But baking soon became a second job and continued growing. "Then it was to the point where we had to make it a business; it wasn't just a hobby," she says. "It was just one of those things I fell into."

On Oct. 31, Sheppard-Hrichena celebrated the two-year anniversary of her business, the Wicked Wife Cakery. Without a brick-and-mortar location, Sheppard-Hrichena bakes out of a licensed kitchen in Messiah Lutheran Church in north Fargo.

Her passion for baking started long before the business took off.

"I've always liked to bake," she says. "Ever since I was a kid, I made my own birthday cake."

Her mother wasn't a natural baker, so Sheppard-Hrichena took matters into her own hands. "Nothing fancy — a 9- by 13-inch pan with frosting on the top."

Wicked Wife Cakery is primarily known for cakes, cupcakes and cake pops. But Sheppard-Hrichena says her business is a full-service bakery that also offers yeast breads, pastries, pies and more.

Birthday cakes are by far the most popular order. "Half of these birthday cakes are more intricate than wedding cakes."

Smash cakes — a cake to dive in face first — are also a hit. "I would say the last year to year-and-a-half, people are going crazy for smash cakes," she says. "It's all about the pictures."

Smash cakes are typically requested for first birthdays, but they are increasingly popular for other occasions. Sheppard-Hrichena says clients have requested smash cakes for 30th birthdays, baby gender reveal parties and 6-month birthdays where just half of a cake is appropriate.

Since moving to Fargo just more than two years ago, Sheppard-Hrichena has become more involved in the community. Wicked Wife Cakery participated in the Bacon & Beer Festival last year, and provided a lumberjack display cake and cupcakes for Pig & the Pint on Nov. 10.

The business was also recently chosen by Icing Smiles to bake a cake for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Four-year-old Arenzo Martinez of Fargo received his wish to attend a Seattle Seahawks at the reveal party on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Fargo Scheels store.

"My brother died of brain cancer as a child," Sheppard-Hrichena says. "As silly as it sounds, being able to make this family happy, for a few hours because of something I made, is the least I can do for them. Sadly we know what they are going through and wouldn't wish it upon anyone; having a reprieve from the stress is critical and I feel amazing knowing I'm helping, even a little."

One of the most rewarding parts for Sheppard-Hrichena is seeing her client's reactions. One boy told her, "You made my birthday perfect," and asked if he could hug her after receiving the cake.

"I love the reactions," Sheppard-Hrichena says. "Seeing someone's eyes light up because of my cake makes all the hours worth it."

Business profile

What: Wicked Wife Cakery

Phone: (989) 305-1782

Online: www.wickedwifecakery.com or www.facebook.com/wickedwifecakery