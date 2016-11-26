Search
    Building Permits (Moorhead, Fargo, West Fargo)

    By Forum staff reports Today at 12:22 a.m.

    Moorhead

    Western Products, 504 17th St. S., residential remodeling, $27,546

    Your Home Improvement Co., 2828 29th St. S., residential remodeling, $34,460

    Your Home Improvement Co., 202 9th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $26,698

    Guerreiros Construction, 3301 E. Highway 10, nonresidential remodeling, $35,000

    Valley Rebuilders, 901 9th St. N., residential remodeling, $40,000

    Paces Lodging, 935 37th Ave. S. #10, nonresidential remodeling, $175,000

    Fargo

    Titan Homes Inc., 3697 54th St. S., new residential, $325,000

    Studs to Rugs, 4118 S. Timberline Drive, residential remodeling, $50,000

    Studs to Rugs, 4778 S. Arbor Court, residential remodeling, $100,000

    Meridian Commercial Construction, 2921 S. Fiechtner Drive, parking lot, $35,000

    Meridian Commercial Construction, 2921 S. Fiechtner Drive, commercial remodeling, $170,910

    Dakota Construction of Fargo, 4324 20th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $350,000

    Foam-Rite, 2085 65th Ave. S., new residential, $230,379

    M&J Construction of Moorhead, 2249 North Flickertail Drive S., residential remodeling, $20,000

    Paces Lodging, 4546 32nd Ave. S., foundation, $199,000

    Paces Lodging, 4546 32nd Ave. S., parking lot, $330,000

    Qin Construction Inc., 5050 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $180,000

    Down to Earth Contracting, 1026 1st St. N., residential remodeling, $24,918

    Paces Lodging, 4539 33rd Ave. S., new commercial, $2,151,000

    Paces Lodging, 4539 33rd Ave. S., parking lot, $239,000

    Remodeling by Foss, 117 N. Northern Pacific Ave., commercial remodeling, $24,000

    Kilbourne Construction Management, 1208 1st Ave. N., demolition, $20,000

    7621 15th St. S., residential remodeling, $25,000

    West Fargo

    Dakota Construction, 3139 Bluestem Drive, commercial remodeling, $119,750

    Seivert Quality Construction, 4805 Lilac Drive, new residential, $533,413

    Michael Monson, 3060 E. Claire Drive, residential remodeling, $22,000

    Bakken Contracting, 705 13th Ave. E., new commercial, $1,567,380

    Platinum Home Contracting, 1334 26th Ave. W., new residential, $250,000

    SJS Carpentry, 3917 14th St. W., residential remodeling, $24,000

    Titan Homes, 2508 E. McLeod Drive, new residential, $380,000

    Thomsen Homes, 1304 29th Ave. W., new residential, $194,000

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 1206 Commander Drive, residential remodeling, $20,000

    Christopher Tande, 430 3rd St. E., residential remodeling, $25,000

    Heritage Homes, 1083 Legion Lane, new residential, $257,000

    Building Concepts, 3721 4th St. E., new residential, $600,000

    Meridian Commercial Construction, 3163 Bluestem Drive, commercial remodeling, $90,475

    Foltz Buildings, 2000 E. Main Ave., new commercial, $142,000

