Building Permits (Moorhead, Fargo, West Fargo)
Moorhead
Western Products, 504 17th St. S., residential remodeling, $27,546
Your Home Improvement Co., 2828 29th St. S., residential remodeling, $34,460
Your Home Improvement Co., 202 9th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $26,698
Guerreiros Construction, 3301 E. Highway 10, nonresidential remodeling, $35,000
Valley Rebuilders, 901 9th St. N., residential remodeling, $40,000
Paces Lodging, 935 37th Ave. S. #10, nonresidential remodeling, $175,000
Fargo
Titan Homes Inc., 3697 54th St. S., new residential, $325,000
Studs to Rugs, 4118 S. Timberline Drive, residential remodeling, $50,000
Studs to Rugs, 4778 S. Arbor Court, residential remodeling, $100,000
Meridian Commercial Construction, 2921 S. Fiechtner Drive, parking lot, $35,000
Meridian Commercial Construction, 2921 S. Fiechtner Drive, commercial remodeling, $170,910
Dakota Construction of Fargo, 4324 20th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $350,000
Foam-Rite, 2085 65th Ave. S., new residential, $230,379
M&J Construction of Moorhead, 2249 North Flickertail Drive S., residential remodeling, $20,000
Paces Lodging, 4546 32nd Ave. S., foundation, $199,000
Paces Lodging, 4546 32nd Ave. S., parking lot, $330,000
Qin Construction Inc., 5050 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $180,000
Down to Earth Contracting, 1026 1st St. N., residential remodeling, $24,918
Paces Lodging, 4539 33rd Ave. S., new commercial, $2,151,000
Paces Lodging, 4539 33rd Ave. S., parking lot, $239,000
Remodeling by Foss, 117 N. Northern Pacific Ave., commercial remodeling, $24,000
Kilbourne Construction Management, 1208 1st Ave. N., demolition, $20,000
7621 15th St. S., residential remodeling, $25,000
West Fargo
Dakota Construction, 3139 Bluestem Drive, commercial remodeling, $119,750
Seivert Quality Construction, 4805 Lilac Drive, new residential, $533,413
Michael Monson, 3060 E. Claire Drive, residential remodeling, $22,000
Bakken Contracting, 705 13th Ave. E., new commercial, $1,567,380
Platinum Home Contracting, 1334 26th Ave. W., new residential, $250,000
SJS Carpentry, 3917 14th St. W., residential remodeling, $24,000
Titan Homes, 2508 E. McLeod Drive, new residential, $380,000
Thomsen Homes, 1304 29th Ave. W., new residential, $194,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 1206 Commander Drive, residential remodeling, $20,000
Christopher Tande, 430 3rd St. E., residential remodeling, $25,000
Heritage Homes, 1083 Legion Lane, new residential, $257,000
Building Concepts, 3721 4th St. E., new residential, $600,000
Meridian Commercial Construction, 3163 Bluestem Drive, commercial remodeling, $90,475
Foltz Buildings, 2000 E. Main Ave., new commercial, $142,000