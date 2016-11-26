Business Digest

Keynote topics include Occupational Safety and Health Administration updates and forecasting. Training and networking opportunities will be provided in breakout sessions.

The groups is a Fargo-Moorhead and surrounding area nonprofit volunteer organization that promotes health and safety. For more information, visit www.nrasp.org/conference.

Border States Electric receives Giving Back Award

Border States Electric was awarded the 2016 Giving Back Award by Affiliated Distributors Oct. 20 at AD's North American marketing meeting near Washington, D.C.

Affiliated Distributors presents the Giving Back Award annually to a member or supplier that makes the success and health of their community a priority.

Border States was recognized for its work with TNT Kid's Fitness and Gymnastics. TNT welcomes children of all abilities to unlock their potential through movement; no child is turned away for physical barriers or financial hardships.

ND ranks 8th on best states for business list

North Dakota ranks eighth in the Forbes annual best states for business list, which measures which states have the best business climates and are poised to succeed going forward.

The Forbes annual ranking measures six categories for businesses: costs, labor supply, regulatory environment, current economic climate, growth prospects and quality of life. They factor in 40 metrics from 17 sources to determine the ranks across the six main areas. The overall ranks are based on a combination of ranks in the six main categories.

Utah ranked first in the Forbes report for the third year.

The full report is available at www.forbes.com/best-states-for-business.

ND Department Of Commerce selected as Best Place To Work

CheatSheets.com has selected the North Dakota Department of Commerce as the "Best Place to Work" in North Dakota. The website named the best places to work in every state, based on data from Fortune, Forbes and Glassdoor.

CheatSheets.com credits the Department of Commerce for having a workplace so committed to culture that it produces a "Culture Book," which gives staff an inside look at perks such as wellness programs and activities, and engagement-centered employee events. For more information, visit www.cheatsheet.com.