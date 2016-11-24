Representatives will be at a kiosk in West Acres Shopping Center through Dec. 15 to answer questions from prospective members and take early registrations.

More than 250 people had signed up by last week, and Area Manager Kayla Goldman expects 1,000 could be members by next summer.

The company gets its name from the "orange zone," the fourth-highest of five heart rate levels. When a person gets into the orange zone for 12 minutes out of each hourlong class, meaning they're working at 84 percent or more of their maximum heart rate, the gym promises results and a boost to their metabolism for up to 36 hours.

"If you come to us at least 12 times in a month and you're not happy, no questions asked, we'll give you a refund," Goldman said.

All about heart

Unlike many other fitness clubs, Orangetheory Fitness won't offer open gym times because members instead take group classes with 24 people at a time. The franchise offers classes seven days a week and all holidays except Christmas.

Classes change all the time, incorporating equipment as advanced as state-of-the-art treadmills or simpler things like dumbbells, Goldman said.

But one thing never changes: Each class is led by a certified personal trainer so everyone works out at the right intensity, regardless of their current fitness level.

Amy Nathan, a trainer now trying out to be a coach at the Fargo gym, said the one-hour workouts focus on endurance, strength and power.

"Everybody will be working the same muscle group, but whatever is at their fitness level," she said.

Many customers join a gym because they want to lose weight or tone up, but Goldman said those results can take time, which is why many people give up. By focusing on heart rate, she said members get instant feedback that keeps them motivated.

"We're the only program that focuses so heavily on your heart," she said. "Let's say your heart gets extremely healthy, and it's the healthiest it's ever been, odds are you are looking and feeling how you want to look and feel."

Monthly rates are $99 for eight classes a month or $159 for unlimited classes, with lower rates available before the Fargo gym opens.

Goldman said the franchise already has expansion plans, including opening more gyms in Fargo-Moorhead and launching gyms in Grand Forks, Minot and Bismarck in North Dakota, and Sioux Falls and Rapid City in South Dakota.

Business profile

What: Orangetheory Fitness

Where: 4501 15th Ave. S., Fargo

Opening: Dec. 26 (tentative)

Info: (701) 369-2200 or fargo.orangetheoryfitness.com, or stop by the kiosk at West Acres.