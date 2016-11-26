Contributions

October is ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) Month for employee-owned organizations and Moore, being 100 percent employee owned, hosts special events throughout the month. One week is dedicated to a food drive, with employees donating funds and the company matching. This year's total was more than 40 percent higher than the previous year.

0 pics

Choice Financial donates to Great Plains Food Bank

Choice Financial recently donated $6,787.96 to Great Plains Food Bank in Fargo, with funds going toward helping end hunger in more than 113 communities across the state of North Dakota, as well as in Clay County. Choice Financial's cash and food donation will help supply 27,219 total meals.

For every purchase using a Choice Financial debit card during October, Choice donated 25 cents to local food pantries. All 19 branches of Choice Financial participated in the Swipe Out Hunger Campaign, raising a total of $40,000.