New businesses

She has named her business the Kayla Elaine Salon. It is located inside The Source, 1801 45th St. S., Suite F.

Bartholomay is CND Shellac Power Polish certified, is educated in advanced hair shaping and coloring techniques, and provides precise eyebrow shaping, eyebrow and eyelash tinting and spa pedicures. For more information, contact her at (701) 205-5361.